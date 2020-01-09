advertisement

Striker Robby Celiz and Point Guard Pamboy Raymundo did not play college ball together. San Miguel Alab Pilipinas won a title in the Asean Basketball League two years ago before moving to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) to play for the Bataan Risers. Their partnership continued to flourish this season, this time with a new team in the General Santos City Warriors, which leads to an amazing improvement in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan season.

The familiarity and chemistry between Raymundo and Celiz proved useful on Wednesday night when they led the Warriors to a brave win on the road across the Pasay Voyagers (76-69) at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

“It helps that we’ve been teammates and good friends for the past three years,” said 6-foot-3 Celiz, a former international who finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Celiz’s last two baskets came from excellent set-up work by talented Raymundo, who took the lead in the second half and scored 17 of his 23 points to drive the Warriors to their 16th win.

The win also enabled GenSan to jump past Basilan and Zamboanga and secure third place in the Southern League. Bacoor City previously consolidated its second place in the south after defeating Marikina 100: 88, while Cebu won twice in a row with a 95: 89 capture of Quezon City.

