advertisement

February 10, 2020 11:40 PM EST

Last Thursday, 64.9 degrees were measured in the Antarctic. This is the warmest temperature measured there.

The BBC reports:

advertisement

The value measured on Thursday by the Argentine research base Esperanza is 0.8 ° C hotter than the previous maximum temperature of 17.5 ° C in March 2015.

The temperature was measured on the Antarctic Peninsula at the northwest tip of the continent – one of the regions with the fastest warming on Earth.

It is reviewed by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

“(This) is not a number you normally associate with Antarctica, even in summer,” WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters in Geneva.

Temperatures on the Antarctic continent have risen by almost 3 ° C in the past 50 years, the organization said, and around 87% of the glaciers along the west coast have “withdrawn” during this time.

Glaciers have seen an “accelerated retreat” due to global warming in the past 12 years, added the WMO.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-51420681?ocid=socialflow_twitter

advertisement