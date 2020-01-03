advertisement

After a US attack on Baghdad that claimed the head of Iran’s elite Quds force, experts fear a new Middle East conflict, or at least a powerful Iranian retaliatory attack.

The thought of where, when and how Iran could launch a counterattack, however, is as widespread as the debris left in the street after the morning’s donkey attack.

General Qassem Soleimani, 62, seen as the second most powerful person in Iran and a likely successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died when his column was hit on an access road at Baghdad International Airport. Among the other Shiite leaders in Iraq, the strike also took Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the powerful head of Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia.

Immediately, let Iran know it was an attack that will not go unanswered.

“Soleimani’s martyrdom will make Iran more decisive in resisting American expansionism and defending our Islamic values. Without a doubt, Iran and other countries seeking freedom in the region will take its revenge,” the Iranian President said. Hassan Rouhani in a statement on Friday, Reuters reported.

Iran can wait to respond, but its allies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen or elsewhere can now brush their teeth against the US, said Charles Lister, director of the Middle East Institute’s Countering Terrorism and Extremeism program. Washington DC

“With Soleiman dead, the war is coming – it seems safe, the only questions are where, in what form and when?” Lister told the National Post on Friday.

Lister said potential targets for Iranian retribution include Israel; the Al-Udeid air base in the city of Doha, where US stations are located; and American allies in the Persian Gulf, particularly Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

“While America dominates the world in terms of conventional military force, Iran’s advantage is in the asymmetric sphere,” Lister said, “so missile strikes, bombings, assassinations and even attacks like missile strikes on Saudi oil facilities in September 2019 are all possible answers. It really didn’t underestimate the geopolitical results of that. “

In recent years, Soleimani, a 1980s Iran-Iraq war veteran, had overseen Iran-backed militants in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere after a proxy war unfolded between Iran and the US and allies. regions of America such as Saudi Arabia and Israel.

A man holds a flag depicting the late Major General Qassem Soleimani, the elite leader of the Quds Force, who was killed in a US air strike near Baghdad at the Iranian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon on January 3, 2020.

REUTERS / Aziz Taher

The outside wing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, its Quds Forces were also used to fight ISIL in Syria and Iraq. Indeed, Soleimani was seen as the central player in securing Russian intervention in Syria – and thus as the Iranian savior of Bashar Assad’s regime.

Lister called Soleimani’s death “one of the biggest developments in the Middle East for decades,” putting the assassination ahead of those of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and ISIL chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“His death will be perceived as martyrdom in Iran and will undoubtedly spark a form of revenge – not by a disparate terrorist organization, but by one of the most powerful Middle Eastern governments, with an unmatched and formidable asymmetric tool. “he told Iran Skills

“Neither ISIS nor al-Qaeda have ever had the ability to expel the US from Iraq and Syria and end the anti-ISIS campaign there, but Iran and its supporters are doing their best,” Lister said, added that “we have entered dangerous territory now.”

Israel has immediately deployed its armed forces in a state of high alert.

Michael Knights, a security expert, pointed out that Israel had previously had a chance of pulling out Soleimani but had backed it, fearing it would hit Iran.

“When the Israelis had a similar opportunity at the Golan Heights a few years ago, they didn’t do it,” said Knights, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute in DC. “They were about to kill him, then they were like, ‘Holy it’s not Soleiman, it’s not worth it. “

A report in Haaretz on Friday, quoting the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, says Washington had given Israel everything clear to kill Soleiman three years ago near Damascus, Syria, but the Israelis had demurred.

Not so US President Donald Trump, it would seem.

A State Department statement Friday said Trump had given his blessing on the strike, which the Knights said was a “golden opportunity” given that Soleimani and his team had placed themselves “in very close proximity to US surveillance “in Baghdad.

The statement said the attack was made “to protect American personnel abroad by killing the head of … a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization”.

Protesters raise their hands during a demonstration following the US air strike in Iraq that killed him, in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Ali Mohammadi / Bloomberg

It said that Soleimani was plotting to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East, and that Soleimani and Force Quds, “were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands. others . “

The US accused him of planning attacks on coalition bases in Iraq as of late, and said the attack was “aimed at thwarting future Iranian attack plans.”

Now, experts say that’s exactly what might be on the way.

Lister says that after the attack, the US position in Iraq will come under immediate, additional pressure.

“The death of Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis along with Soleimani has just mobilized tens of thousands of PMU militants against America’s presence in Iraq like never before,” he said.

The PMU, or People’s Militia Units, is an Iraqi-backed, Iranian-backed umbrella group predominantly of Shiite militias – one of which was al-Muhandis led by Kataeb Hezbollah, who also disappeared in the attack with plane. Kataeb Hezbollah had recently attacked the US embassy in Baghdad in an attack that was itself a response to a US air strike on his Iraqi forces. In its statement, the State Department said Soleiman had approved taking over the embassy.

Lister said recent protests in Iraq indicate that the popular tide is moving against Iran, and that the strike could make Iraqis think that Iranian proclamation groups on their soil are more than worth the trouble. However, he said pressure would likely increase in the Iraqi parliament, “to push for a decree ordering the deportation of US troops from the country”.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democratic congressman in Michigan, a former Shia militia analyst and defense department official under US Presidents Barack Obama and Trump, described on Twitter different ways Iran could take.

As a former Shiite militia analyst who served multiple tours of Iraq and worked in the White House under both Presidents Bush and Obama, and later in the Pentagon, I participated in countless conversations on how to respond to campaigns. violent of Qassem Soleimani throughout the region.

– Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 3, 2020

“The Iranian government has pledged to avenge and avenge Soleimani’s death and could do so in any number of ways,” she tweeted. “Against our diplomats and service members or senior military officers, against our allies and partners in the region, or through targeted attacks in the Western world.”

The Knights said the response may not arrive unexpectedly, and could be built in such a way as to allow Iranians credible credibility as well as allow Trump’s political enemies to cast doubt on official versions coming from the White House in the wake of any attack. .

“They will be patient,” he said. Expanding on US claims that Iran was planning a multi-national attack on U.S. interests, the Knights said Iran would now likely move to a Plan B.

“Plan A was to target a group of US military sites across the region that has gone now. Now that he is dead, they have simply lost their coordination mechanism,” he said. Instead, the Knights fear, “they will wage an indirect attack, possibly against a U.S. diplomatic facility,” and will also focus on cyberattacks and a nuclear escalation.

Arriving as he traveled to the Middle East on Friday, Bruce Hoffman, a senior fellow visiting the Council on Foreign Relations, called Soleimani “the most important military bar commander in the Middle East” as well as a “mass terrorist” “.

“Iran will retaliate for his death, we can be sure,” Hoffman said. “The main issue from a US perspective is how well Trump has envisioned and prepared Iran’s response – in Iraq, in the US, across the region and across the globe.”

For the Knights, a major chess player has been removed from the Middle East theater, and Iran’s next move is likely to be a serious one.

“No one in America except the president has the same power he had (in the Middle East),” he said. “People compared him to the beer guy Dos Equis:” The most interesting man in the world. “He even looked a little like him.

“He was a real player, and we just turned that player into a raspberry jam.”

Twitter: @BrianFitz_

