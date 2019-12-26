advertisement

A 7-year-old boy in Texas wrote a letter to Santa asking for a “very, very good dad” for Christmas this year. The boy lived temporarily with his mother in a domestic violence shelter.

The boy’s mother found the letter sitting in his backpack. His mother showed the letter to a domestic violence shelter called SafeHaven of Tuarant County staff in Fort Worth, Texas. Kathryn Jacob, the shelter’s CEO, told CNN about the letter.

SafeHaven posted the boy’s letter to social media on Wednesday. They changed the boy’s name to Blake for safety reasons.

Dear Santa,

We had to get out of our house. Dad was crazy. We had to do all the work. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place, where we need not fear.

I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to other kids. Will you come this Christmas? We have none of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and an hour? I also want a very, very good dad. Can you do it too?

Love, Blake

Jacob told CTV that “Blake’s story is like any story we see. The problem is so widespread.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, approximately 20 people in the United States are physically abused every minute by someone who is an intimate partner. That comes to about 10 million people a year.

Jacob is happy that the boy’s letter is receiving so much attention but she also hopes it will draw attention to how often intimate domestic partner violence occurs.

According to Jacob, women who are mothers of three children are the average client helping SafeHaven. The shelter sees more clients around the holiday season when children are not in school.

Jacob noted, “I think adult victims of domestic violence are thoughtful and strategic. I know they do the safest thing for themselves and their children,” she added afterward, “We can not fully understood, but I think that’s why they usually don’t want to interrupt their child’s academic life, so they do that when there is a break from school. “

The shelter has housed 45 women along with 74 children since Wednesday. The shelter can hold up to 164 people when it is at its maximum capacity. Families stay in shelters on average for about 8-10 weeks.

After the post was shared on social media, many Facebook users felt for the boy and shared their stories of similar experiences.

Jacob said, “People who have said they’ve experienced this … it has been amazing to me,” she added, “And I’m in this world. [] It’s] so many people.”

