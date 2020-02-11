advertisement

The election result is so sensational that it is easy to overlook what is important: the desire for normality. Like the American military spokesman in Vietnam, who said they destroyed a village to save it, voters have destroyed the familiar political system to make it normal. They have faced the two major anomalies of Irish politics: Sinn Féin’s half-in / half-out status and the duopoly of the civil war parties. You decided to get rid of both.

During the last week of the campaign, many politicians and commentators wasted their breath to warn voters that Sinn Féin is not a normal political party. It was like telling them it could rain in the west of Ireland. Of course, Sinn Féin is not a normal political party – it has elements in the mix of cult and conspiracy. But Ireland is not a normal Western European democracy. The island is still recovering from a terrible 30-year conflict in which Sinn Féin existed primarily as a support group for one of the most cruel terrorist organizations in the world.

