Researchers in the Philippines said the Taal volcano showed “magmatic activity” that could lead to an eruption because it emitted dirty white flags and volcanic earthquakes a few weeks after it first erupted.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) announced on Monday that it has recorded at least 134 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

The earthquakes mean “igneous activity under the Taal building that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater.”

February 3, 2020

The warning came just over a week after the Filipino authorities lowered the alarm level at the popular tourist destination south of Manila – a move that would allow many of the more than 376,000 displaced villagers to return home.

Taal broke out on January 12, spewing ashes, steam, and stones. The outbreak did not cause any known deaths, but this year triggered an early crisis for one of the most disaster-stricken nations in the world.

PHIVOLCS said its seismic surveillance network detected two seismic events at 4:20 a.m. and 5:42 a.m., which registered values ​​3.2 and 2.3, the first at intensity IV in Laurel and Agoncillo and at Intensity III was found in Lemery, Batangas. “

The government agency added that the volcano emits a “voluminous emission of off-white to white steam-laden feathers” at a height of 800 meters and, on February 1, recorded an average of 97 tons of sulfur dioxide emissions per day.

PHIVOLCS said that alarm level 3 is currently maintained above the Taal volcano and that entry into the Taal volcanic island and areas above Lake Taal and communities west of the island will be within a 7 km (4.3 miles) radius of the Main crater is strictly prohibited.

“Sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ash falls, and lethal volcanic gas emissions can still occur and threaten areas on the Taal Volcano Island and nearby lake shores,” the agency warned.

The public was urged to remain vigilant as the floor was moved due to cracks, frequent ash falls and minor earthquakes.

“Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots not to fly near the volcano, as fly ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and ash blown by the wind can endanger the aircraft,” he added.

The agency lowered the alert from 4 to 3 on January 26, which means the tendency to a dangerous outbreak is decreasing. The highest alarm level 5 indicates a larger and much more dangerous outbreak.

The danger zone in which the residents have to be evacuated has been reduced to half the radius of 14 kilometers around the volcano. Taal last erupted 43 years ago.

“We have to take care of Taal as this is still a danger. Readiness should therefore be increased at the lower level. People should be prepared for a quick evacuation, ”said Renato Solidum, the head of the institute, at a press conference on television at the time.

The 311-meter-high Taal is the second largest of the approximately two dozen active Philippine volcanoes and is close to densely populated areas. On the small island on which the volcano is located, more than 5,000 villagers, many of whom worked as tourist guides, fled when the ground shook and the volcano launched a high cloud of dark gray ash and steam into the sky. Hundreds of horses, cows and other animals were left behind.

The Philippine archipelago is located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically fragile region around the sea basin where most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

