A small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists to its picturesque setting on a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam on Sunday, causing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila International Airport to close.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the Taal Volcano in Batangas province south of Manila blew up steam, ash and pebble up to 10 to 15 kilometers (6 to 9 miles) into the sky in a dramatic escalation of its increasing calming, which started last year.

The Institute of Volcanology raised the danger level around the three Taal levels on Sunday to Level 4, indicating “a dangerous eruption could occur within hours or days,” said Renato Solidum, who runs the volcanic institute. Level 5, the highest, means that a dangerous outbreak is underway and could affect a larger area.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but authorities have tried to evacuate more than 6,000 villagers from an island in the middle of a lake where the volcano is located, and tens of thousands more from cities near the coastal area, officials said. About 300,000 people were targeted to be transferred to safety in Batangas overnight and the next few days.

“We have requested that people in high-risk areas, including the volcano island, be evacuated now before a potentially dangerous eruption,” Solidum said.

Renelyn Bautista, a 38-year-old housewife who was among the thousands of residents fleeing the Laurel city of Batangas province, said she embarked on a journey to ensure home security with her two children, including a 4-month-old baby, after The taal exploded and the ground shook softly.

“We were hastily evacuated when the air turned muddy because of the fall and it started to smell like gunpowder,” Bautista said by phone.

Fallen ash covered the runways at Manila International Airport on Sunday night. All international and domestic departing and arriving flights were suspended “due to volcanic ash near the airport” and nearby air routes, the Philippine Civil Aviation Authority said.

Taal lies about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Manila.

Due to the suspension of flights at the NAIA, due to the Taul Volcano explosion, all passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

Aviation officials also ordered the closure of Clark International Airport north of the capital after the moon fell in the area. Authorities said they were thinking about diverting flights to unaffected airports outside Manila.

Norwegian Tonny Roger, who had flown to the Philippines to visit his wife, said he was not happy that his flight to Norway was canceled, but he thought about the bright side.

“Well, I can see more. I’ll be back to it,” he told the Associated Press at Manila International Airport.

The Institute of Volcanology reminded the public that the small island where the volcano is located is a “permanent danger zone”, though fishing villages have been there for years. It urged nearby coastal communities “to take precautions and be alert to possible lake water disorders associated with the ongoing unrest.”

A severe and slight dip was reported in towns and cities several kilometers (miles) from the volcano, and officials advised residents to stay inside and want masks and goggles for safety. The vehicles were hampered by poor visibility, which was exacerbated by rainy weather.

Hotels, shopping malls and restaurants line a mountain road along a lake and volcano ridge in the town of Tagaytay, a key tourism area that could be affected by a major eruption.

Authorities recorded an earthquake, some of them with fierce sounds and a slight inflation of parts of the 1,020-foot (311-meter) volcano ahead of Sunday’s steam-driven eruption, officials said.

Classes in a wide city and cities were suspended Monday, including in Manila, to avoid the health risks posed by the crash.

One of the smallest volcanoes in the world, the Taal is among two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which stretches along the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically active region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

About 20 typhoons and other major storms each year also contain the Philippines, which lies between the Pacific and the South China Sea, making it one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

Gomez reported from Manila. Associated Press reporters Francisco Rosario and Bogie Calupitan contributed to this report.

Aaron Favila And Jim Gomez, Associated Press

