Beryl McCormack, 22, surprised The Voice UK coaches this weekend with his cover of Adele.

The makeup artist spun the four coaches after singing the Turning Tables.

Beryl had attended the auditions by herself, admitting before singing: “I am naturally quite shy, so growing up has been a difficult thing for me, I feel like I have gained confidence over the years by doing concerts at weddings to make me feel comfortable …

“This is definitely an important and daring step for me. I have never done anything like it.”

On stage and Beryl’s personality shone through in her voice when she started performing Adele’s classic.

He got both Meghan Trainor and William turn in seconds, with Olly walls and Sir Tom Jones following quickly.

Will said, “I think you literally hit three notes and I left because you hit them and it sounded good. Thanks for coming on the show, you’re great.”

Olly said: “I really enjoyed this audition and I was waiting for this note at the end … you are fantastic, you deserve it. If you want to be with someone who has been on this stage and ten years more late sat as a coach on The Voice, I want to give someone else this chance and I think it could be you. That’s what I can offer you. “

Sir Tom added: “When you sang, you made me press my button, that’s how you speak well.”

With the four coaches turning to her, Beryl had a choice of which team to join in the battle rounds.

She said, “I’m going to choose Olly!”

This week, the singer and gym receptionist, Bleu Woodward, 32, and Vivienne Isebor, 26, a mental health recovery worker, also turned on the coaches.

Former West End dean Aladdin John-Wilson and teenage Alia Lara also won their way through the battle rounds.

The Voice 2020 continues Saturday night on ITV.

