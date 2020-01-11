advertisement

Here’s where to track all The Voice UK 2020 candidates on social networks.

The new series of The Voice 2020 began its blind auditions in January.

Acts performed on the coaches’ backs William, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly walls hoping to spin at least one of them based solely on their voices.

Those who are successful will head into fights and knockouts as they vie for a spot in the live shows where viewers will ultimately decide who wins The Voice 2020.

Meet the candidates and their usernames on the social networks below …

Voice UK Instagram and Twitter usernames

Team Tom

Lara George
Instagram: @larageorgesinger
Twitter: @ georgiablue24

Shezar
Instagram: @shezaronly
Twitter: @ShezArOfficial

Lara Anstead
Instagram: @laraanstead

Team will

So diva
Instagram: @SoDivaOfficial
Twitter: @SoDivaOfficial

Baby sol
Instagram: @missbabysol
Twitter: @missbabysol

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion
Instagram: @brookescullion

Trinity-Leigh Cooper
Instagram: @trinityleighofficial
Twitter: @ TrinityLeigh17

Katie and Aoife
Instagram: @twins_katieandaoife
Twitter: @TwinsKatieAoife
Blaize China
Instagram: @blaizechina
Twitter: @blaizechina

Team Olly

Cameo Williams
Instagram: @cameo_

Ty Lewis
Instagram: @TyLewisOfficial
Twitter: @TyLewisOfficial

The Voice UK 2020 is broadcast on ITV on Saturday evening.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via ITV Hub.

