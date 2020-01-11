Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Here’s where to track all The Voice UK 2020 candidates on social networks.
The new series of The Voice 2020 began its blind auditions in January.
Acts performed on the coaches’ backs William, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly walls hoping to spin at least one of them based solely on their voices.
Those who are successful will head into fights and knockouts as they vie for a spot in the live shows where viewers will ultimately decide who wins The Voice 2020.
Meet the candidates and their usernames on the social networks below …
Voice UK Instagram and Twitter usernames
Team Tom
Lara George
Instagram: @larageorgesinger
Twitter: @ georgiablue24
Shezar
Instagram: @shezaronly
Twitter: @ShezArOfficial
Lara Anstead
Instagram: @laraanstead
Team will
So diva
Instagram: @SoDivaOfficial
Twitter: @SoDivaOfficial
Baby sol
Instagram: @missbabysol
Twitter: @missbabysol
Team Meghan
Brooke Scullion
Instagram: @brookescullion
Trinity-Leigh Cooper
Instagram: @trinityleighofficial
Twitter: @ TrinityLeigh17
Katie and Aoife
Instagram: @twins_katieandaoife
Twitter: @TwinsKatieAoife
Blaize China
Instagram: @blaizechina
Twitter: @blaizechina
Team Olly
Cameo Williams
Instagram: @cameo_
Ty Lewis
Instagram: @TyLewisOfficial
Twitter: @TyLewisOfficial
The Voice UK 2020 is broadcast on ITV on Saturday evening.
You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via ITV Hub.
