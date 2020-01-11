advertisement

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Here’s where to track all The Voice UK 2020 candidates on social networks.

The new series of The Voice 2020 began its blind auditions in January.

advertisement

Acts performed on the coaches’ backs William, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly walls hoping to spin at least one of them based solely on their voices.

Those who are successful will head into fights and knockouts as they vie for a spot in the live shows where viewers will ultimately decide who wins The Voice 2020.

Meet the candidates and their usernames on the social networks below …

Voice UK Instagram and Twitter usernames

Team Tom

Lara George

Instagram: @larageorgesinger

Twitter: @ georgiablue24

Shezar

Instagram: @shezaronly

Twitter: @ShezArOfficial

Lara Anstead

Instagram: @laraanstead

Team will

So diva

Instagram: @SoDivaOfficial

Twitter: @SoDivaOfficial

Baby sol

Instagram: @missbabysol

Twitter: @missbabysol

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

Instagram: @brookescullion

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

Instagram: @trinityleighofficial

Twitter: @ TrinityLeigh17

Katie and Aoife

Instagram: @twins_katieandaoife

Twitter: @TwinsKatieAoife

Blaize China

Instagram: @blaizechina

Twitter: @blaizechina

Team Olly

Cameo Williams

Instagram: @cameo_

Ty Lewis

Instagram: @TyLewisOfficial

Twitter: @TyLewisOfficial

The Voice UK 2020 is broadcast on ITV on Saturday evening.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the current series via ITV Hub.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement