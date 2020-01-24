advertisement

Here is a first glimpse of last Saturday’s auditions on The Voice UK 2020.

This is the fourth week of The Voice 2020 and these coveted spots in each of the coaching teams are filling up quickly.

So far the two Olly walls and will.i.am has four acts, leaving only six spaces in each of their teams. Meghan Trainor and Sir Tom Jones each have five acts and the two are looking for the last five to complete their teams.

advertisement

Cat Cavelli is one of the actors who hopes to turn the coaches this weekend.

The 29-year-old moved from Ireland to London at the age of 18 to pursue a career in music.

For her blind audition, Cat sings I Put A Spell On You and Meghan is convinced that she is more than one person.

You can watch a first glimpse of Cat’s hearing in the clip above.

See if she can spin one of the coaches when The Voice UK continues at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday January 25 on ITV.

This week also, an Irish bartender offers a killer performance, but was it enough to impress the four Super star coaches?

And a music teacher takes his talent from the classroom to the stage, is his dream about to come true?

In addition, Olly Murs also goes on stage as he treats the audience and his coaching colleagues to a spontaneous performance.

The Voice UK is broadcast on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on ITV.

You can summarize all current candidates on The Voice UK 2020 here.

Those who will pass the blind auditions this weekend will join them in the battle rounds where the fight will continue to secure a place in the knockouts.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement