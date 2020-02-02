advertisement

After the fifth round of The Voice UK 2020 auditions, here are the candidates of the teams as they are.

The search for a new vocal super star continued this weekend as The Voice 2020 returned to ITV with its ninth series.

William, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are back on the rotating red chairs as this year’s coaches, joined by debutante Meghan Trainor on a whole new quest to discover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

As always, the first step is blind auditions where candidates must keep their cool when they perform on the backs of coaches. If one of the four likes what they hear, they will ring their bell to turn and select that artist for their teams of ten.

If there is more than one lap, it is up to you to choose the team to join, but if no coach returns, the bus will go home.

Since the very first show, we have seen coaches use all the tricks, drop their names and brag about being able to get the best acts for their teams.

Here’s what the teams look like after the fifth weekend of blind auditions …

Voice UK 2020 teams: Candidates

Team Tom

Lara George

Lara George

Lara George, 32, is a learning assistant from Essex.

Shezar

Shezar

ShezAr, 31, comes from London where she grew up in a family of nine musicians, including a brother Labrinth.

Lara Anstead

Lara Anstead.

Lara Anstead is a 26-year-old performing arts teacher.

If we

If we

Zion, 26, is a freelance graphic designer living in Manchester.

Sean Connolly

Sean Connolly

Sean Connelly has been an insurance renewal advisor for 30 years

Elly O’Keeffe

Elly O’Keeffe

Elly, 31, from Cork, Ireland, comes from a very musical family and is currently working as a teacher.

Lois Moodie

Lois Moodie

Lois Moodie, 21, from London, has been singing with her family since the age of four.

Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks is a 28 year old Irishman who currently works as a concierge in a cathedral.

Team will

So diva

So Diva (Jenny, Tania and Danni)

So Diva is a tribute to the soul act in three parts composed of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.

Baby sol

Baby sol

Baby Sol, 36, from West London, is a songwriter and backing / session singer

Doug Sure

Doug Sure

Doug Sure is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace.

Gevanni Hutton

Gevanni Hutton

Gevanni Hutton is a 17-year-old student who left Jamaica for London at the age of 15.

Johannes pietsch

Johannes pietsch

Johannes Pietsch, 18, is an Austrian student who hopes to be as tall as Ariana Grande.

Lucy Calcines

Lucy Calcines

Lucy Calcines, 21, was raised in Spain by her Cuban musician parents and currently lives in the United Kingdom.

Zindzi Thomas

Zindzi Thomas

Zindzi Thomas is a 31-year-old debt management consultant from Salford.

Team Meghan

Brooke Scullion

Brooke Scullion

Brooke, 20, from Derry, Northern Ireland, works for a petting zoo.

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

Trinity-Leigh, 16, is from Wales.

Blaize China

Blaize China

Blaize China, 21, from Sheppey Island

Katie and Aoife

Katie and Aoife

Katie and Aoife are 16 year old twin sisters from Ireland.

Oli Ross

Oli Ross

Oli Ross is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds.

Jordan Phillips

Jordan Phillips

Jordan Phillips, 20, of Stockport, is currently working as a carpenter and delivery of sandwiches.

Darci Wilders

Darci Wilders

Darci Wilders is an 18-year-old student from Strabane, Northern Ireland.

Holly scally

Holly scally

Holly Scally is a 16-year-old student from Glasgow.

Team Olly

Cameo Williams

Cameo Williams

Cameo is an 18-year-old student of Leighton Buzzard.

Ty Lewis

Ty Lewis

Ty Lewis, 18, is a music technology student from Billingham

Alan chan

Alan chan

Alan Chan, 40, is a full-time music student from London

Beautiful black

Beautiful black

Belle Noir is a trio made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily who have been performing together for three years.

Cat cavelli

Cat cavelli

Cat Cavelli is a 29-year-old full-time mom who lives in London.

Brian Corbett

Brian Corbett

Brian Corbett, 29, from Ireland, currently works as a bartender.

Blessing Chitapa

Blessing Chitapa

Blessing Chitapa, 17, is a student of Dudley.

How The Voice UK works

After the blind auditions, come the battle rounds where each coach will cut his teams in half by opposing their artists in a series of musical duels that a single act can win.

However, as always, each coach has a “ flight ”, which allows him to pinch an artist dropped by one of his rivals for his own teams, so you can be sure that the above alignments will be chopped and will change in the near future!

The numbers will then compete in the round of 16 before performing in which the spectators will finally crown the winner.

The Voice UK 2020 continues on Saturday night on ITV.

