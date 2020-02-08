advertisement

Here’s a spoiler-filled look before tonight’s blinds penultimate auditions on The Voice UK 2020.

It is week six of the tests of the eighth series this evening (February 9) while the emission continues on ITV from 20:30.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Meghan Trainor are the coaches of The Voice UK for 2020.

After five weeks of auditions, the teams are almost full, Tom and Meghan both have 8 acts in their teams while Will and Olly have been only slightly more picky so far, choosing seven acts so far .

Both teams need a total of ten competitors to qualify for the bouts, but who will join the teams tonight?

Emma Willis is back as master of ceremonies for tonight’s auditions as the last group of budding artists seeks to claim a place on one of the coaching teams.

As always, the four coaches will be sitting back to the stage and will therefore be able to base their decision only on the button and turn their chair on what they hear. But with places on their teams decreasing, impressing coaches will be very difficult.

In the sixth episode tonight, we see ten more acts hoping to get at least one coach to spin.

The Voice 2020 begins at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, February 8 on ITV.

Who’s on The Voice UK tonight? Voice 2020 candidates – Week 6

Woodward Blue

Blue Woodward plays.

Age: 32

From: Leeds

Occupation: Receptionist singer and gymnasium

Audition song: You Shook Me All Night Long – AC / DC – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Mollie Scott

Mollie Scott plays.

Age: 21

Profession: hairdresser

Audition song: Work It Out – Beyoncé – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Vivienne Isebor

Vivienne Isebor plays.

Age: 26

From London

Occupation: Mental health recovery worker

Audition song: Calvin Harris, SZA – The Weekend – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Alfie osbourne

Alfie Osbourne plays.

Age: 19

Profession: infantry soldier in the British army

Audition song: On The Loose – Niall Horan – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Sally Barratt

Sally Barratt plays.

Age: 44

From: Leicester

Occupation: Lady’s dinner

Audition song: What You’re Made Of – Lucie Silvas – Buy / Stream Via Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Dean John-Wilson

Dean John-Wilson plays.

Age: 30

From: Middlesborough

Profession: actor-singer

Hearing song: Always remember us this way – Lady Gaga – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Andre Sanchez

Andre Sanchez plays.

Occupation: Warehouse worker

Audition song: When I Was Your Man – Bruno Mars – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Rozzandi

Rozzandi (Alex and James) performs.

Rozzandi is a duo made up of Alex and James

Hearing song: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Alia Lara

Alia Lara plays.

Age: 19

From: Enfield, London

Profession: Busker

Hearing song: How do you sleep? – Sam Smith – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Beryl McCormack

Beryl McCormack plays.

Age: 22

From: South London

Occupation: Part-time makeup artist

Audition song: Turning Tables – Adele – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Voice UK 2020 blind auditions will be broadcast this evening at 8:30 p.m. on ITV.

