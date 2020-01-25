advertisement

Here’s a spoiler-filled sneak peek of tonight’s last blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.

It’s the fourth week of testing the eighth nine tonight as the show continues.

William and Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly walls are back on the rotating red chairs for their second series together.

After two weeks, Meghan has five acts, just like Sir Tom. Will.i.am and Olly have four of their ten acts so far.

Emma Willis will be back to preside over the last auditions tonight as each singer and song duo seeks to claim a place on one of the coaching teams.

As always, the four coaches will have their backs turned to the stage, so they can only base their decision on the button and turn their chair on what they hear.

This year again, if all coaches don’t turn for an act, they lose their right to see them – leaving them forever wondering if they should have pressed their buttons. With only ten places to fill in each coach’s team, the competition is fierce …

In tonight’s fourth episode, we see eight other acts singing for a rotation …

The Voice 2020 begins at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, January 25 on ITV.

Who’s on The Voice UK tonight? Voice 2020 candidates – Week 4

Jordan Phillips

Jordan Phillips plays.

Age: 20

Location: Stockport

Occupation: Carpenter / sandwich deliveryman

Audition song: Tom Grennan – I found what I was looking for – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Cat cavelli

Cat Cavelli plays.

Age: 29

Location: London (originally from Ireland)

Occupation: full-time mom

Audition song: Jalacy “Screamin ‘Jay” Hawkins – I Put a Spell on You – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Grant tuffs

Grant Tuffs plays.

Age: 29

Occupation: Sales representative

Audition song: Sucker – Jonas Brothers – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Brian Corbett

Brian Corbett plays.

Age: 29

Location: Ireland

Profession: bartender

Audition song: Ed Sheeran – Give Me Love – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Elly O’Keeffe

Elly O’Keeffe plays.

Age: 31

Location: London (originally from Cork, Ireland)

Occupation: Teacher

Audition song: Leon Bridges – River – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Natalie Good

Natalie Good plays.

Age: 24

Location: London

Occupation: Hostess and voice-over artist

Audition song: Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Johannes pietsch

Johannes Pietsch plays.

Age: 18

Location: Austria

Profession: student

Audition song: The Sound of Music – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Lois Moodie

Lois Moodie plays.

Age: 21

Location: London

Audition song: Beyoncé – I Was Here – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

The Voice UK 2020 is broadcast on Saturday evening on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV hub.

