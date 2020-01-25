Here’s a spoiler-filled sneak peek of tonight’s last blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.
It’s the fourth week of testing the eighth nine tonight as the show continues.
William and Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly walls are back on the rotating red chairs for their second series together.
After two weeks, Meghan has five acts, just like Sir Tom. Will.i.am and Olly have four of their ten acts so far.
Emma Willis will be back to preside over the last auditions tonight as each singer and song duo seeks to claim a place on one of the coaching teams.
As always, the four coaches will have their backs turned to the stage, so they can only base their decision on the button and turn their chair on what they hear.
This year again, if all coaches don’t turn for an act, they lose their right to see them – leaving them forever wondering if they should have pressed their buttons. With only ten places to fill in each coach’s team, the competition is fierce …
In tonight’s fourth episode, we see eight other acts singing for a rotation …
The Voice 2020 begins at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, January 25 on ITV.
Who’s on The Voice UK tonight? Voice 2020 candidates – Week 4
Jordan Phillips
Jordan Phillips plays.
Age: 20
Location: Stockport
Occupation: Carpenter / sandwich deliveryman
Audition song: Tom Grennan – I found what I was looking for – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Cat cavelli
Cat Cavelli plays.
Age: 29
Location: London (originally from Ireland)
Occupation: full-time mom
Audition song: Jalacy “Screamin ‘Jay” Hawkins – I Put a Spell on You – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Grant tuffs
Grant Tuffs plays.
Age: 29
Occupation: Sales representative
Audition song: Sucker – Jonas Brothers – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Brian Corbett
Brian Corbett plays.
Age: 29
Location: Ireland
Profession: bartender
Audition song: Ed Sheeran – Give Me Love – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Elly O’Keeffe
Elly O’Keeffe plays.
Age: 31
Location: London (originally from Cork, Ireland)
Occupation: Teacher
Audition song: Leon Bridges – River – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Natalie Good
Natalie Good plays.
Age: 24
Location: London
Occupation: Hostess and voice-over artist
Audition song: Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Johannes pietsch
Johannes Pietsch plays.
Age: 18
Location: Austria
Profession: student
Audition song: The Sound of Music – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Lois Moodie
Lois Moodie plays.
Age: 21
Location: London
Audition song: Beyoncé – I Was Here – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
The Voice UK 2020 is broadcast on Saturday evening on ITV.
You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV hub.
