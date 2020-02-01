advertisement

Here’s a spoiler-filled preview before tonight’s last blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.

This is the fifth week of testing for the ninth series this evening as the show continues on ITV.

William, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly walls take a seat in the red chairs that are spinning for this year’s series.

After four weeks of auditions, Tom leads the way with seven candidates while Olly and Meghan chose six acts each. Will has so far selected five performers.

Teams need a total of ten competitors to get to the fights, but who will join the teams tonight?

Emma Willis returns to host tonight’s auditions as the last group of budding artists seeks to claim a place on one of the coaching teams.

In the fifth episode of this evening, we see eight other hopefuls who all want to get a place in the battle rounds.

The Voice 2020 begins at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, February 1 on ITV.

Darci Wilders

Darci Wilders plays.

Age: 18

Location: Strabane, Northern Ireland

Profession: student

Hearing song: Elvis Presley – I can’t help falling in love with you – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Lucy Calcines

Lucy Calcines plays.

Age: 21

Location: London

Audition song: J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Priscilla Cameron

Priscilla Cameron plays.

Age: 31

Location: Birmingham

Occupation: full-time mom

Audition song: Lizzo – Juice – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks plays.

Age: 28

Location: Ireland

Occupation: Cathedral concierge

Audition song: Van Morrison – Sweet Thing – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Julius Cowdrey

Julius Cowdrey plays.

Age: 25

Location: London

Occupation: Singer-songwriter

Audition song: Take Me Home (original song)

Zindzi Thomas

Zindzi Thomas plays.

Age: 31

Location: Salford

Occupation: Debt management advisor

Audition song: Queen Naija – War Cry – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Blessing Chitapa

Blessing Chitapa performs.

Age: 17

Location: Dudley

Profession: student

Audition song: Etta James – I’m Rather Go Blind – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Holly scally

Holly Scally plays.

Age: 16

Location: Glasgow

Profession: student

Audition song: Sam Smith – Lay Me Down – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

The Voice UK 2020 is broadcast on Saturday evening on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV hub.

