Here’s a spoiler-filled preview before tonight’s last blind auditions on The Voice UK 2020.
This is the fifth week of testing for the ninth series this evening as the show continues on ITV.
William, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Olly walls take a seat in the red chairs that are spinning for this year’s series.
After four weeks of auditions, Tom leads the way with seven candidates while Olly and Meghan chose six acts each. Will has so far selected five performers.
Teams need a total of ten competitors to get to the fights, but who will join the teams tonight?
Emma Willis returns to host tonight’s auditions as the last group of budding artists seeks to claim a place on one of the coaching teams.
In the fifth episode of this evening, we see eight other hopefuls who all want to get a place in the battle rounds.
The Voice 2020 begins at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, February 1 on ITV.
Darci Wilders
Darci Wilders plays.
Age: 18
Location: Strabane, Northern Ireland
Profession: student
Hearing song: Elvis Presley – I can’t help falling in love with you – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Lucy Calcines
Lucy Calcines plays.
Age: 21
Location: London
Audition song: J Balvin & Willy William – Mi Gente – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Priscilla Cameron
Priscilla Cameron plays.
Age: 31
Location: Birmingham
Occupation: full-time mom
Audition song: Lizzo – Juice – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Jonny Brooks
Jonny Brooks plays.
Age: 28
Location: Ireland
Occupation: Cathedral concierge
Audition song: Van Morrison – Sweet Thing – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Julius Cowdrey
Julius Cowdrey plays.
Age: 25
Location: London
Occupation: Singer-songwriter
Audition song: Take Me Home (original song)
Zindzi Thomas
Zindzi Thomas plays.
Age: 31
Location: Salford
Occupation: Debt management advisor
Audition song: Queen Naija – War Cry – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Blessing Chitapa
Blessing Chitapa performs.
Age: 17
Location: Dudley
Profession: student
Audition song: Etta James – I’m Rather Go Blind – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
Holly scally
Holly Scally plays.
Age: 16
Location: Glasgow
Profession: student
Audition song: Sam Smith – Lay Me Down – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music
The Voice UK 2020 is broadcast on Saturday evening on ITV.
You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV hub.
