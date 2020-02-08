advertisement

The Voice UK 2020 hit our screens tonight for the sixth round of blind auditions on ITV.

World music legends William, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are this year’s coaches and looking for the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

To win is a record contract, but to have a chance, competitors must first win a place in one of the four teams.

And as the blind auditions end, it becomes incredibly difficult.

Each of the coaches seeks to form teams of ten acts for the battle rounds and the number of places available decreases each week.

Before tonight’s show, teams Meghan and Tom both had only two vacancies while teams Olly and Will were each after three more acts.

As always, the first step is blind auditions where candidates have only 90 seconds to impress coaches with their voices alone.

Sitting back to the competitors, if the coaches like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to shoot and select this artist for their teams. If more than one coach is running, it is up to him to choose the team to join.

Here’s how the six blind audition series went tonight …

Woodward Blue

Bleu, 32, is a singer and gym receptionist from Leeds. Opening this week’s blind auditions, she crowned You Shook Me All Night Long by AC / DC to land a spot on the Olly team.

Mollie Scott

Mollie Scott, 21, currently works as a hairdresser. Inspired by Beyonce, Molly performed Work It Out for the coaches, but still, unfortunately, she didn’t spin the coaches.

Vivienne Isebor

Vivienne Isebor is a 26-year-old mental health recovery worker from north London. Vivienne performed a cover of Calvin Harris and The Weekend of SZA by winning a place in the next round Team Tom.

Alfie osborne

Alfie, 19, is currently an infantryman in the British army – and a part-time bugler. He played Niall Horan’s On The Loose for his blind auditions, but unfortunately did not convince the coaches to hit their buttons.

Sally Barrett

Sally Barrett, 44, of Leicester, is a mother of three who currently works as a dinner. She performed Lucie Silvas’ What You’re Made Of during this week’s blind auditions, but unfortunately that was not enough to secure a place in the battle rounds.

Dean John-Wilson

Dean John-Wilson, 30, is currently an actor-singer from Middlesborough who was previously Aladdin in the West End. He played Lady Gaga’s Always Remember Us This Way to win rounds from Meghan and Tom, choosing to join the Meghan team.

Andre Sanchez

Andre Sanchez is a warehouse worker who performed When Mars Was When Man by Bruno Mars during his audition, but couldn’t get the coaches to turn.

Alex James

Alex and James compose Rozzandi, a duet which interpreted the duo Señorita of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. As the places in the teams decreased, the pair failed to gain a place in the battles.

Alia Lara

Alia, 19, is a busker from Enfield in north London. Alia’s performance of How do you sleep? of Sam Smith conquered Will.i.am which turned into teenage moments into song.

Beryl McCormack

22 years old is a part-time makeup artist. She played Turning Tables by Adele and won a spin of four chairs from all coaches, choosing to join the Olly team.

Who was your favorite on The Voice UK tonight? Let us know in the comments below!

The Voice UK continues on Saturday night on ITV.

