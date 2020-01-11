advertisement

The Voice UK 2020 hit our screens again tonight for the second round of blind auditions on ITV.

World Music Legends will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom jones and novice Meghan Trainor are this year’s coaches and are on a quest to discover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer.

As always, the first step is the blind auditions where candidates must keep their composure while singing on the coaches’ backs.

After the first week, Team Tom and Team Meghan had two acts each while Team Olly and Team Will each had one act, leaving plenty of room to fill all four teams.

If the coaches like what they hear, they will ring their bell to turn and select this artist for their teams of ten. If more than one round, it is the act of choosing which team to join.

However, if all coaches don’t turn for an act, they lose their right to see them – leaving them forever wondering if they should have pressed their buttons.

This is how the second series of blind auditions took place this evening …

Blaize China

Blaize China, 21, from the Isle of Sheppey, opened this weekend’s blind auditions with a powerful rendition of Jax Jones ft. Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don. The four coaches had to tour with Meghan who won Blaize for his team.

Ty Lewis

Ty Lewis and Olly, an 18-year-old student from Billingham, turned on both Sir Tom and Olly for his Billie Eilish cover at the end of the party, choosing to join the Olly team.

Babalola Ehidiamen

Babalola Ehidiamen, 25, is from Manchester and currently works in a KFC. Although he had the public on his side, Babalola unfortunately did not manage to turn the coaches with his performance of A Cook Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke.

Baby sol

Baby Sol, 36, from West London, is a songwriter and session / backing singer. Her performance of Ella Fitzgerald’s Lullaby Of Birdland was relayed by Will.i.am, Olly and Meghan with Baby choosing to join Team Will.

Lara Anstead

Lara Anstead is a 26-year-old performing arts teacher. She performed Jessie Ware’s Say You Love Me for the panel and won a spot on Sir Tom Jones after pressing her button for her.

Jay Harvey

Jay Harvey, 38, of Essex, is a personal trainer. He played the classic classic from the UK Garage Woman Trouble by Craig David and Artful Dodger, but unfortunately none of the coaches turned to Jay.

Katie and Aoife

Katie and Aoife are 16 year old twin sisters from Ireland. The pair performed the First Aid Kit version of ABBA’s Chiquitita to win a tour of Meghan who won the pair for his team.

If we

Zion, 26, is a freelance graphic designer who moved to Manchester from Nigeria at the age of 16. He played Common and John Legend’s Glory for coaches, getting a rotation from Sir Tom Jones who left Zion in tears.

The Voice UK 2020 is broadcast on Saturday evening on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV hub.

