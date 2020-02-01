advertisement

The Voice UK 2020 returned this evening for its fifth round of blind auditions.

Here is a full summary of all the performances and who managed to be part of which team.

World music legends will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and newbie Olly walls are this year’s coaches and are looking to discover the best vocal talents that Britain has to offer. Once again, this year’s winner will win a life-changing record contract.

As always, the first stage of the competition is the blind auditions which continued this evening. Competitors must keep their cool when singing on the coaches’ backs.

After the first four weeks, Team Tom had seven acts while the team Meghan and Olly had chosen six candidates. The Will team had five artists out of ten.

Hoping to find the best singer talent, if the coaches like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to shoot and select this artist for their line-up. If more than one round, it is the act of choosing which team to join.

But if all the coaches don’t turn for an act, they lose their right to see it. The act leaves the stage immediately and the judges wonder forever if they should have pressed their buttons.

This is how the fifth series of blind auditions took place this evening …

Darci Wilders

Darci Wilders is an 18-year-old student from Strabane, Northern Ireland. She brought her unique touch to Elvis Presley’s iconic song, I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You, to earn a spot on the Meghan team.

Lucy Calcines

Lucy Calcines, 21, was raised in Spain by her Cuban musician parents and has lived in the United Kingdom for five years. Lucy gave a dazzling performance of Mi Gente by J Balvin and Willy William which made all the coaches spin. With the four coaches to choose from, Lucy chose to join the Will team.

Priscilla Cameron

Priscilla Cameron, 31, is a full-time mom who sings and dances from Birmingham. Despite a super energetic performance from Lizzo hit Juice, none of the coaches turned to Priscilla.

Zindzi Thomas

Zindzi Thomas is a 31-year-old debt management consultant from Salford. Zindzi crowned Queen Naija’s War Cry for coaches and earned a spot on Team Will who was touched by her song choice.

Julius Cowdrey

Julius Cowdrey, 26, is a singer-songwriter from London. He performed an original emotional song called Take Me Home about a past breakup, but that didn’t convince the coaches to turn around.

Blessing Chitapa

Blessing Chitapa, 17, is a student of Dudley. The soulful Blessing cover of Etta James classic, I prefer to go blind, won Olly Murs, winning the teenager for his team of ten.

Holly scally

Holly Scally is a 16-year-old student from Glasgow. The bewitching performance of Sam Smith’s Lay Me Down Holly had Olly and Meghan fighting against her with Meghan winning the pitch battle.

Jonny Brooks

Jonny Brooks is a 28 year old Irishman who currently works as a concierge in a cathedral. Having been proposed for The Voice by her mother, Van Morrison’s cover of Jonny from Sweet Thing prompted Olly and Tom to tour with Jonny choosing to join Team Tom.

The Voice UK 2020 will continue on Saturday night on ITV with more blind auditions.

Battle rounds and knockout stages will follow later in the year, before the live grand finale.

