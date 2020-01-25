advertisement

The Voice UK 2020 returned this evening for its fourth round of blind auditions.

Here is a full summary of all the performances and who managed to be part of which team.

World music legends will.i.am, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Meghan Trainor are the coaches of this year and are on a quest to discover the best vocal talent that Britain has to offer. Again, this year’s winner is expected to land a life-changing record deal.

As always, the first step is the blind auditions where candidates must keep their composure while singing on the coaches’ backs. After the first three weeks, the Meghan team and Team Tom lead the way with five acts while Team will and the Olly team had four acts each.

Hoping to find the best singer talent, if the coaches like what they hear, they hit their buzzer to shoot and select this artist for their line-up. If more than one round, it is the act of choosing which team to join.

But if all the coaches don’t turn for an act, they lose their right to see it. The act leaves the stage immediately and the judges wonder forever if they should have pressed their buttons.

This is how the fourth series of blind auditions took place this evening …

Voice UK Week 4 Recap

Jordan Phillips

Jordan Phillips, 20, of Stockport, currently works as a carpenter with his father during the weeks and delivers sandwiches on the weekends. Inspired by his father, Jordan interpreted Tom Grennan’s Found What I’ve Been Looking For and spun Megahn to take it to the next round.

Cat cavelli

Cat Cavelli, 29, moved from Ireland to London at the age of 18 to pursue a career in music. During her blind audition this week, she turned Olly Murs and Will.i.am for her after singing I Put a Spell on You, choosing to join the Olly team.

Grant tuff

Grant Tuff is a 29-year-old man who works as a sales representative for a tool rental business. He girded Sucker by the Jonas Brothers for his blind audition, but despite an energetic performance, Grant unfortunately had no coach in turn.

Brian Corbett

Brian Corbett, 29, from Ireland, currently works as a bartender. He gave a tender interpretation of Give Me Love by Ed Sheeran which earned him a place on the Olly team.

Elly O’Keeffe

Elly, 31, from Cork, Ireland, comes from a very musical family who currently works as a teacher. Elly’s touching performance on Leon Bridges’ River got laps from all Tom, Olly and Meghan leading to a field battle to secure it for their teams with winning Tom.

Natalie Good

Natalie, 24, from London, did not lack personality for the blind auditions this weekend, singing Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex. Unfortunately, she didn’t get rounds from the coaches.

Johannes pietsch

Johannes Pietsch, 18, is an Austrian student who hopes to be as tall as Ariana Grande. His choice of song during the blind auditions – The Sound of Music – was therefore perhaps surprising, but he conquered Will.i.am and gave Johannes a place on his team.

Lois Moodie

Lois Moodie, 21, from London, has been singing with her family since the age of four. After giving a remarkable performance from Beyoncé’s I Was Here, which won rounds from Sir Tom, Will and Olly, Lois chose to join Team Tom.

The Voice UK 2020 continues on Saturday night on ITV.

You can watch all of the episodes via the ITV hub.

