Rebel Wilson and James Corden’s disrespectful tick symbolizes a bigger problem.

You have to be able to laugh at yourself. In the case of the “Cats” disaster, this has proven to be true in two respects, as the box office and the critical bomb have found a second life through sold-out rowdy shows in the Alamo Drafthouse, where the film is being recorded as a camp.

With this in mind, two of the film’s stars, James Corden and Rebel Wilson, were instantly amused, dressed in their “cat” costumes, and strutted for pomp and prestige on the Kodak Theater stage on Sunday evening. The fact that they were there to present the Oscar for the best visual effects quickly changed the sight gag from a funny to a colliding sight.

“Acting the film ‘Cats’,” said Wilson, pausing and laughing before she and Corden finished the joke together. “Nobody but us understands the importance of good visual effects.”

The Visual Effects Society scolded the Academy for Wilson and Corden yesterday.

“When the producers presented the Oscar for Outstanding Visual Effects last night, they decided to make visual effects the punch line, and suggested that bad VFX was responsible for the poor performance of the film“ Cats ”. “The best visual effects in the world won’t compensate for a badly told story.”

From a purely comedic point of view, it is always advisable to increase the volume and not to decrease it (technically speaking, considering that all VFX crew members are lucky enough to be invited to the Oscars sitting on the top balcony). If the chief author and presenter of SNL Weekend Update (and Scarlett Johansson’s fiancé) Colin Jost does not consider it unfavorable to be compared to a shirtless Brad Pitt, that would only make Tom Hanks’ fun even more. But in return, it is only crude to throw a group of faceless technicians and their hundreds of employees under the bus because powerful people have failed to sit down with the stars.

I’m one of the people who criticize Hollywood’s use of VFX, but I’m often amazed at how the VFX artists themselves are held responsible for other people’s mistakes. The popular image of nerds who ruin our films with the keyboard, like their comics Cineplexes have adopted, is wrong on several levels. The Hollywood VFX artists, who work in large and small stores around the world, make up a good percentage of the most diligent and visionary filmmakers today. We are at a time when practically every project is breaking new ground and requires inventiveness and ingenuity in how technology can be used to solve new artistic challenges.

Universal Pictures / screenshot

The problem with VFX in modern Hollywood is that you still rely too often on the spectacle of storytelling. Every new technical invention in Hollywood history – from sound to technicolor to widescreen – goes through an initial spectacle in which the audience is attracted to see the latest. Then they become another storytelling tool available to the director. However, VFX integration is declining in some cases as studios sell the spread, size, and novelty of CG wizardry, as is the case with the latest roller coasters that defy death.

A good integration of VFX stories depends on various factors, including artistic vision and guidance, cross-departmental collaboration and time. In the age of supercomputers, there is a risk that VFX can be executed at the touch of a button. Frame by frame, detailed painting (for lack of a better word) is tedious, while the rendering and output process is time consuming.

Recently, some stores have gotten out of control when they reject the final comparison between the final aging of “The Irishman” and the work of one of these “deep fake” internet clowns on this footage. The headlines dismissively focused on how a guy using free software did a better job than VFX Supervisor Pablo Helman’s enormous ILM team with Netflix’s checkbook.

The results of the side-by-side comparison were not revealing, but the reactions to the video were revealing. Not surprisingly, someone makes the cast look younger by making their faces smoother. Sure, in small clips, De Niro looks more like a man in his early 40s, but an actress looks just like an incredibly perfect wax figure on the cover of a fashion magazine.

If you watched “The Irishman” under the art of deep fake for more than a minute, something would feel uncomfortable. Although you may not be able to put a finger on it, there is a barrier between the viewer and the most important part of the film: the faces of the characters, who lack detail, depth, and dimension. The brilliance of Hellman’s work and the real breakthrough of “The Irishman” degeneration was how little it bothered the actors during production and how subtle their performances were in the finished product. De Niro and Joe Pesci in particular expressed an incredible depth with minimal facial movements, all of which were worked out and preserved in Hellman’s fine-tuned works. In other words, the visual effects were incorporated into Martin Scorsese’s planned film. The Hollywood ILM representative doesn’t need to protect himself from a stupid YouTube clip, but it’s another example of how unfair the knives are for VFX work.

One of the challenges when interviewing film or television artists – from top cameramen to VFX supervisors – is that they constantly adapt to the director’s vision. They shy away from the perception that they are artists and storytellers, rather than technicians implementing the clear vision of what is in the director’s head. When I spoke about his collaboration with cameraman Robert Richardson, I asked Quentin Tarantino if the bright images Richardson shot for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” reflected the 1969 Los Angeles he imagined when he wrote the film would have.

“The goal is not just to make the film that is in my head,” said Tarantino, who balked at the premise of the question itself. “The film that is in my head is the starting point. If we fail completely, we will get it. Good? This is the launch pad, the film that is in my head. And then I bring great artists and great craftsmen together and then expand it and that’s the paint box. “

Part of the success of Tarantinos Film is that it not only surrounds itself with the best artisans, but also communicates clearly what its world looks and feels like. In the meantime, he gives his employees the space and time to improve their work, while ensuring that they are consistent with what their colleagues in other departments are doing.

Universal

With “Cats”, the entire concept remains blurry at best. And although the film’s VFX were just a by-product of it, it seems extremely doubtful that the VFX team had enough time to do their job properly. We don’t know exactly what kind of shit show director Tom Hooper was leading down the track, which meant that new DCPs had to be hit after the opening weekend – but it’s safe to assume that hundreds of VFX artists work seven days a week 18 – had hour shifts to save it.

Take Bong Joon Ho’s “Okja” as a counter-example with his eponymous pig, which was some of the most incredible VFX work of the past three years. On the surface, the super pig on “Cats” could be considered as ridiculous as it ran through malls and played with a little girl, but the job was to capture the way in which the animal’s body was moved, the texture of his skin and a million other details ensured a perfect balance between photo-realism. The real work, however, was how Bong needed Okja to move through the picture. The pig was the catalyst for the rhythm of his camera and his non-verbal relationship with the girl at the heart of the film. Two years before the film started, Bong had conversations with visual effects supervisor Erik De Boer, triggering violent back and forth as step by step clarified how to anchor Bong’s vision.

Bong didn’t just have to get the super pig right; He needed a VFX plan that could be integrated into the film and production design. As VFX captures more and more content on the screen, the relationship with light, color and texture is the difference between a seamless and a painted look.

Netflix

Comedian George Carlin once joked that someone is seen by the world’s worst doctor and not all VFX artists are the same. However, guilt for good and bad VFX films from a cinema-goer’s perspective is more often related to the lack of foresight, conception and collaboration of the director and the producers who have hired the VFX team.

And just to illustrate: MPC, one of the two companies that (together with The Mill) is responsible for most of the “Cats” VFX work, was the same company that had the majority of the 600 VFX crew for the Oscar for the best visual effects on Sunday. “1917” and were thanked on stage while Corden and Wilson stood and watched. Some members of the team who contributed to the completion of “Cats” continued to do so after shooting another Best VFX nominated film, “The Lion King”. In other words, of all the hundreds of people behind the failure of “Cats”, these are the last people to be dismissed as hacks.

I’m not sure if we should expect anything better from the two “Cats” performers: Wilson, who repeatedly undermines the contribution of women of color by insisting that she be the first heavy-set star of romance -Comedy is, and Corden, who keeps doing it, put out the concept that a late night host might be funny. They both wanted their roles in “Cats” to be seen as cool (“Look, we’re having fun!”), But I think we should ask the producers of the awards, Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain, more along with that new president of the academy, David Rubin – a casting director who has worked tirelessly to illuminate the bottom line of the artists.

Rob Latour / Shutterstock

VFX artists are constantly redesigned, while VFX studios face impossible cost overruns to meet the unrealistic needs of studios and filmmakers trying to make the next billion dollar franchise. It is an unhealthy service-client dynamic that urgently needs reform and support from organized workers to maintain the health of the craft itself. They are often used up as a group and are spat out by those who sit in the Kodak Orchestra. So is it too much to demand that for the 60 seconds that the VFX craft is celebrated every year on national television, in front of tens of millions of cinema-goers, that they are treated with respect and not as a scapegoat?

