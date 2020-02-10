advertisement

An alarming new medical study on the coronavirus has an expert warning that the virus may be “impossible to contain”.

On Friday, the medical journal JAMA found that 41 percent of the first 138 patients diagnosed in a Wuhan hospital were believed to be infected.

The spread appears to have occurred within the hospital itself in various departments of the facility, affecting both healthcare workers and high-risk patients.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this was “big news” and warned the virus was “quite contagious.”

“The virus may be impossible to contain – just as the cold and influenza cannot be stopped, but the effects on health and society can be mitigated,” he wrote for CNN. “China’s extraordinary efforts to stop the virus from spreading, if unsuccessful, can slow it down and improve China and the world’s ability to limit the damage done by the virus.”

He said it was “likely” that a sustained transmission would start in other countries and that it was “unlikely” that these transfers could be withheld.

According to the JAMA study, 10 patients from the healthcare system were suspected of being infected in one patient admitted to the surgical department.

17 patients who were hospitalized for other reasons were also infected with the coronavirus.

A total of 138 patients contracted the virus between January 1 and 28, with 41 percent of all cases attributable to hospital-related transmission.

The study was conducted just a few hours after the death of a Chinese doctor who was fined for triggering the coronavirus alarm. The pathogen triggered a wave of sadness and anger over a worsening crisis in which more than 630 people have now died.

Li Wenliang, 34, sent a message about the new corona virus to colleagues in Wuhan on December 30, but later belonged to a group of people who were summoned by the police for “rumors”.

He later fell ill while treating a patient.

Of the 40 infected healthcare workers in the JAMA study, 31 worked in general wards, seven in the emergency room and two in the intensive care unit.

The patient’s example, which is believed to have infected 10 health workers, illustrated the high risk to hospitals in the first phase of the epidemic, although it is currently believed that each patient infects an average of 2.2 others.

“If so, it confirms that some patients are likely to be far more contagious than others, and this raises further difficulties in treating their cases,” said Michael Head, a global health professional at the University of Southampton, in a comment to the british government science media center.

Medical personnel at the virus’ epicenter are also overwhelmed and do not have adequate protective equipment, the deputy governor of the Hubei province admitted on Thursday.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 908, more deadly than the severe epidemic with acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

China’s public health has confirmed 3,062 new infections and 97 deaths – a new daily record.

The infection rate has risen sharply since the beginning of the year. As of January 22, only 547 cases were confirmed. By February 1, 14,300 cases had occurred.

There are now a total of 40,553 cases of coronavirus worldwide, including 15 infections in Australia. The death toll worldwide is now 910.

Of these infections, 6500 are serious, according to official information.

– with AFP

