advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

While Virginia may be for lovers, it is also for gun-loving patriots.

Tens of thousands of gun owners have gathered on Richmond’s Capitol Hill as pro-gun activists across the country protest restrictions proposed by state lawmakers.

advertisement

These proposed laws come after the Virginia Democrats took control of the state legislature for the first time since 1996, from the heels of campaign promises on gun reform. Pro-gun activists, on the other hand, believe the Democrat laws would violate their second right to bear arms.

President Donald Trump tactfully gave his two cents this morning, tweeting a few words of choice for the Democratic Party.

“The Democratic Party in the Greater Virginia Commonwealth is working hard to strip your 2nd Amendment rights. This is only the beggining. Don’t let that happen, REPUBLICAN VOTE IN 2020! “

“What is happening here, if not stopped, will spread to other states,” Teri Horne told CNBC, a Texas resident who traveled to Virginia with a Smith & Wesson rifle and a .40-caliber gun. “They will come for our guns in other states if we don’t ban them in Virginia.”

A rally participant in Richmond Virginia disperses media stains against attackers.

He says the media is misrepresenting them, and that they are merely law-abiding citizens who want to protect their constitutional rights. # VirginiaRally

pic.twitter.com/Vp3bJX8eNi

– Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

The protests have remained largely peaceful, though not without due diligence. Last week, the FBI arrested three members of a small neo-Nazi group. The group allegedly tried to start a race war by instigating violence at the event.

Protesters have appeared in the capital, Richmond

It appears that @RefuseFascism is mainly composed of members of the Los Angeles chapter

There were about 9 of them calling for a communist revolution on the streets

Those present were not harassed or assaulted

Totally Pacific pic.twitter.com/i9V64eKlZE

– ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) January 20, 2020

Virginia Governor Ralph Northan (D) has tried to push for gun control laws, including universal background checks, assault rifle bans and a one-month purchase limit.

advertisement