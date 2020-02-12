It was morning and light, and Reinhard Grubhofer, exhausted and dehydrated, lifted his body over a comb and rose uncomfortably.

There he could see everything from the summit of Mount Everest. How the earth curved in all directions; like wispy clouds sailed under his boots. The view – beyond his worries – was beautiful. But closer to it he could see problems taking shape. He could also feel it as he shuffled with a dozen other climbers onto a narrow piece of floor about the size of two ping pong tables. The room was crowded.

Grubhofer wobbly held up a small flag and posed for photos with his climbing partner, an Austrian compatriot named Ernst Landgraf, who had made it to the summit uncomfortably.

It was a brutal day. Their group of 13 had woken up at eleven o’clock the previous night and had trudged up the icy slope of the north side of Everest due to the darkness. On the way, the temperatures dropped significantly below -170 ° C.

At some point the water bottle packed by Grubhofer was frozen to a solid brick. He was thirsty and exhausted. But now he tried to ignore none of it. After weeks of waiting and years of planning, Grubhofer had made it.

It was 9:30 a.m. on May 23, and a less experienced climber might have thought the hard part was over. Grubhofer knew better.

As he sought a place at the top of the world, his Sherpa’s radio came to life. Kari Kobler, the founder of the Swiss mountaineering agency that organized the Grubhofers expedition, urgently sparked from the base camp. Bad weather came in quickly. They had to get down quickly.

Grubhofer looked at Nepal and saw gray clouds moving over the south face of the mountain. There was something else down there: a line of about a hundred climbers in brightly colored suits winding their way up the mountain.

The crowd seemed incredible – as if a bag of cones were strewn down the slope. On the north side, Grubhofer knew, more and more climbers were chasing their way up the mountain from Tibet.

He jumped from the summit, crossed two windswept snowfields and dug his crampons uncertainly into the crust. Whenever Grubhofer encountered someone climbing the mountain, etiquette forced him to detach himself from the rope to step around the climber. Every time he did this, he was aware that a gust of wind or a misstep could lead to an uncertain fate.

Grubhofer had thrown his glasses after freezing in the night and was now wearing Adidas sports sunglasses that kept fogging up and forcing him to take his down gloves off in the cold to clean the lenses – a tiny reminder of the multitude of dangerous ones Inconvenience and unforeseen challenges that arise on Everest.

None of this was new to Grubhofer. As a wiry 45-year-old with a red-brown thatched roof, he had started mountaineering at the age of 30 15 years earlier. Then Grubhofer, who was depressed after a divorce, vowed to start his life again. He made his way to the Himalayas and climbed Mera Peak in Nepal at 6500 meters.

“I wasn’t fit enough, but it made me addicted,” he recalls. In the following ten years, Grubhofer ticked off three of the seven peaks – the highest peaks on each of the seven continents.

Everest would be fourth. He made his first shot in 2015, but the adventure was canceled. He and his team were buried at 6,500 meters in the so-called Advanced Base Camp when an earthquake struck the region and triggered an avalanche that killed more than a dozen people in the Nepalese base camp. Grubhofer’s expedition was untouched, but no one from the Tibetan or Nepalese side of Everest was on the summit this season.

The return to the mountain hadn’t been cheap. Grubhofer, who works for a sightseeing company in Vienna, paid $ 96,000 for a package that included travel to and from Tibet, visas, guide and sherpa fees, and the $ 16,000 approval issued by the Chinese government ,

Reaching the summit this time was a special kind of thrill, but he refused to celebrate until he was safely down the mountain. In the late morning, as he walked along the crowded path, a mist rolled in, the wind whipped up, and snow began to fall.

Around noon, Grubhofer reached the most dangerous obstacle on the north side: step two, a height difference of about 30 meters, which this time was overcome by three rickety ladders attached to the rock and ice facade.

The first ladder was about nine meters long. To get there, a climber had to turn his body to look at the mountain and stretch his heavy boot, covered with crampons, over an overhang, feeling blind to the first rung. Here half a dozen climbers suddenly stopped in front of him.

Why the hell don’t we move? Grubhofer wondered. What is stopping the line?

He quickly recognized the problem: a woman in a red climbing suit, adorned with the emblems of a Chinese mountaineering group, who was about to drop and was not ready to go forward.

The woman’s two Sherpa guides strongly encouraged her to climb the ladder, but she remained paralyzed in apparent fear. There was no way around for those behind her in the traffic jam. Everyone was stuck and freezing in the storm.

Grubhofer knew that the conditions were unforgiving almost 10 km high in the Himalayas: Long periods of rest in the so-called death zone over 9000 meters increased the risk of frostbite, heart attack, stroke, pulmonary or cerebral edema – and death dramatically. Grubhofer knew that Ernst Landgraf, the member of his climbing group that he had seen on the Everest summit, was exhausted at the top. He could see a few climbers behind him, covered by snow, clouds, fog, and people, but Grubhofer didn’t know how the 64-year-old was doing.

“Move it!” Shouted a climber behind Grubhofer.

Oh, shit, Grubhofer thought, this is getting serious.

He was certain that this Chinese woman had nothing to do with being on the mountain. Why hadn’t their guides checked them out beforehand?

Thirty minutes crawled past. Forty-five passed. Still, she wouldn’t go down the ladder.

“For God’s sake,” cried another climber, raising his arms in disgust. “Why isn’t she moving?”

Mountaineers climb the Khumbu icefall on the way to Everest.

It is impossible to climb Everest for much of the year. But every year in May, the roaring jet stream that torments the mountain subsides so much that alpinists have the opportunity to reach the top.

If the weather changes suddenly, the results are often fatal. Jon Krakauer’s Into Thin Air made the May 1996 disaster famous, in which eight climbers – caught in a dazzling whiteout – lost their lives or died as a result of the exposure.

The book was a story about the vicissitudes of nature, the hubris of climbers and the indescribable temptation of the mountain, as well as a reminder that, despite being climbed by hundreds, Everest remains an incredible and dangerous challenge.

It was also a devastating portrait of irresponsible leaders who looked after wealthy amateurs fluttering around in an increasingly commercialized company. It was welcomed as a wake-up call.

But two decades later, the Everest experience often seems to have turned even further into a circus-like parade of stunts and self-promotion. In April 2017, DJ Paul Oakenfold outraged the purists of mountain climbing with an EDM concert in the base camp in Nepal. This year, three Indian climbers returned home to solemn crowds after the alleged summit on May 26 to be accused of fraud after other climbers claimed they never made it over 7,150 meters.

And then there is the growing amount. For this year’s climbing season, Nepal granted 381 permits to climb Everest. The Chinese government distributed more than 100 permits for the north side.

According to the Himalayan database, the number of people climbing Everest has almost doubled in the past ten years. And during this time, thanks to the increasing number of agencies that require little evidence of technical skills, experience or physical fitness, the mountain has also become accessible to beginners.

“Some of these companies don’t ask questions,” said Rolfe Oostra, an Australian mountaineer and founder of 360 Expeditions in France, who sent four customers to the summit this year. “They are ready to take over everyone, and this exacerbates the problems for everyone.”

On May 22nd – a day before Grubhofer reached the top – a long line had already formed near the summit. One of those stuck in the crowd was a Nepalese climber named Nirmal Purja. That morning Purja took a picture of the chaos. The picture showed an almost unprecedented traffic jam on the popular south side: A column of hundreds of climbers meandered over the tricky summit ridge towards Hillary Step, the last obstacle before the summit, and grabbed jacket to jacket as if they were in the queue for one Ski lift in Vail.

The picture shot around the world and, as events unfolded on the mountain, raised an urgent question: What the hell is going on on Mount Everest?

Climbers rest alone on the summit of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world on the border between Tibet and Nepal.

In the Himalayan Mountains, misfortune often takes shape in the distance. Events can cascade. Everest was clogged with climbers at the end of May, partly because of a cyclone that had hit several hundred miles away weeks earlier.

At the beginning of the month, cyclone Fani landed in India as a massive Category 4 storm, radiating warm, humid air west into the Himalayas. For weeks, snow and wind haunted Everest, and the climbers and crews who had climbed the mountain hoping for a clear, calm sky dug in to wait.

In the base camp, Kari Kobler, who led the Grubhofers expedition, feverishly consulted the forecasts and hoped for a break. When the sky finally cleared, the race was suddenly opened.

“We waited until May 19 at base camp for good weather,” said Dendi Sherpa, one of the leading Nepalese guides in the Kobler group and one of seven Sherpas hired to help the team. He knew what would happen: “We only have a two-day window and all people will reach the summit at the same time.”

Grubhofer joined the caravan and had ascended to Camp 3 in the afternoon on Wednesday, May 22, a desolate and windswept slope at 8,350 meters. At these heights, the low air pressure means that the vascular system receives far less oxygen than at sea level. Most climbers rely on additional oxygen.

After arriving at the camp, Grubhofer squatted to sleep. At eleven that night, he climbed the summit with about 80 climbers from a dozen other groups – twice as many as usual, according to an experienced Everest climber.

Grubhofer’s goal was to arrive at the summit shortly after sunrise on Thursday morning so that he had enough time to descend before encountering the bad weather that usually falls in the afternoon. He carried a bottle of oxygen that would last between six and nine hours; His Sherpa guide carried two spare parts for Grubhofer and a tank for himself. But an hour above the camp Grubhofer got into trouble: the snow cover had melted and revealed treacherous patches of bare rock and gravel.

“You try to dig into your crampons, but you often slip back, fight for balance and use a lot of energy,” says Grubhofer. “And I asked myself for the first of a thousand times:” Should I turn around? ”

After wasting valuable time fighting up the cliff, Grubhofer reached the first of the three difficult steps just below the summit.

At least 10 other climbers stood in front of him and waited for the ascent. For this, climbers had to squeeze sideways into a crevice and pull themselves up on a tight rope. Grubhofer saw some of them fidgeting and thought: Oh, Jesus – what are you doing here?

Two hours later, on the ridge above the second step, he came across two frozen corpses lying beside the path. From their torn and faded snowsuits and the patches of snow that covered them, Grubhofer could tell that they had been on the mountain for years; One of the gloves was missing, and the exposed hands had turned into claws.

“They seemed to be walking towards me,” he says. The bodies were among up to 200 bodies that were left on Everest. Most were left behind because of the high cost – up to $ 150,000 – and the risk of being salvaged. They are grim reminders of the dangers of the mountain and are likely to become clearer: When climate change thaws the mountain, the melting snow and ice uncover additional bodies every year. Grubhofer looked away. “You just keep going,” he says. “They refuse to be influenced by it.”

Also on the north side, Kuntal Joisher, an Indian alpinist who was famous for climbing Himalayan peaks while eating a vegan diet, tried to maintain a similar stoicism despite what he saw. Joisher tried his fourth summit of Everest and had fallen behind three Indian teenagers who apparently had no idea how to handle the rise of the second step.

Anxious and slow, it took them over half an hour to cross the step – usually a 10-minute climb for a strong alpinist. “I was thinking,” Joisher recalls, “Man, I’m freezing to death and you’re causing a traffic jam.” There was no choice but to wait in the cold wind for his turn. “You stand on the edge of a huge boulder and it’s just wide enough to hold your boots with a steep drop on one side,” he says. “You are totally exposed.”

The scene got worse after step three. Joisher met a Sherpa guide who was spreading in the snow, separated from his client, and completely exhausted and insane. His oxygen bottle was empty and, says Joisher, “he had been there for a while and had no idea what to do.”

Joishers Sherpa searched the man’s bag, found a full bottle, attached it to the man’s regulator, and waited for the oxygen to flow. “After 10 minutes, he was able to make good sets and was in a good mood. He said, ‘OK, I’m ready to climb now.'” Joisher climbed the summit at 5:30 am on May 23rd. “It was packed up – it was crazy,” he says.

He only stayed in the cold and the wind for 10 minutes before descending – desperate to avoid the crowds of 80 or 90 people he could see coming from both sides.

Reinhard Grubhofer breathes from his additional oxygen – a necessity in the brutal death zone of Mount Everest.

Among those who expected to be at the top at dawn on Thursday morning was Chris Dare, a dentist for the Canadian Armed Forces. Like Grubhofer, he had started for the summit on Wednesday evening and had sneaked through the darkness with a long row of headlights.

One of these headlights belonged to Dares buddy Kevin Hynes, a sociable 56-year-old from Galway, Ireland. But Hynes only made it a hundred yards out of Camp 3 before turning around. He didn’t feel ready and decided that the prudent step was to go back.

Dare went on and thought he would reach the top at six in the morning. But long, debilitating waiting times with every step delayed him until shortly before 9:30 a.m. Soon after his moment on the summit, the weather started to get ugly, of course.

At around 10 a.m. Dare headed back to Camp 3 when he met a member of his team, Kam Kaur, a British yoga teacher who was still heading for the summit with her guide. Kaur was an experienced mountaineer, but according to Rolfe Oostra, the group’s Australian leader, she wasn’t in great physical shape – and it was dangerously late to push the summit up. She was determined to go forward.

Dare was covered with ice, had little oxygen and was physically used up. At 7:00 p.m. he returned to Camp 3 and collapsed in his tent. He was barely conscious later when a commotion broke out. The Sherpa Dare had seen earlier that day helping Kaur up the mountain was incoherent and stumbled into the camp alone. You would be in trouble, he said.

According to Oostra, the Sherpa ran out of oxygen and had to leave Kaur to seek help. Oostra had been upstairs before, but in the second step that morning broke off the summit after a defective control valve blocked his oxygen flow. “Where’s Kam?” He asked when he saw the Sherpa. “She’s up there,” gasped the Sherpa.

Oostra buckled on his crampons and grabbed an oxygen bottle and a headlight. As he prepared for the climb, he saw a light high on the ridge and flashed his headlamp three times. Three flashes came back.

Oostra held on to the point of darkness where he had seen the light and built up the icy slope. When he found Kaur, she was rolled into the fetal position. Her oxygen had run out and she was drifting into and out of consciousness.

It wasn’t Kaur who had signaled Oostra – her light was almost dead – but another man, a severely weakened Indian climber who flashed for help and then stumbled away. (Kaur contests Oostra’s timeline, despite telling GQ she isn’t ready to share her story publicly yet.)

In Oostra’s story, Kaur was practically helpless when he found her on the rock. “I can’t move my hands, baby,” she whispered. “You are frozen.” Oostra strapped her into a noose, fastened it to his harness and let him rappel down the pillar. Then he pushed and dragged her back to Camp 3 and screamed over the wind to keep her awake.

Image: Reinhard Grubhofer.

For the first-time visitors on the mountain – the multitude of climbers who have never been to Everest – the crowds and chaos seemed normal. But the Sherpas knew better. Hundreds of them were scattered on the high slopes that night, and many of them understood that the mountain had never seen anything like it.

Every year, in the months before the climbing season, mountaineering agencies identify the most agile and fearless men from high-altitude Sherpa villages – and then give them great jobs. Sherpas lay the tight ropes that lead climbers to the summit, haul the heavy oxygen cylinders that keep their customers alive, and closely monitor their customers’ physical and mental health.

The work is risky – in April 2014, 16 Sherpas died in an ice avalanche on the Nepalese side of Everest; Two Sherpas would die in the Himalayas of Nepal this spring – but the money of up to $ 15,000 a season offers a way out of rural Nepal’s poverty.

The men often form an emotional bond with their customers, live next to them for weeks and share their victories and setbacks. The finest walk a weak line between willingness to help and obedience – between bowing to the wishes of their customers and saying no if these wishes seem dangerously wrong.

On Grubhofer’s expedition was one of the leading Sherpas Dendi Sherpa, a 37-year-old veteran who had worked for Kobler & Partner since 2008 and climbed Mount Everest six times. Dendi had stayed behind in Camp 3 on the day of the summit after working his way up to become a top guide in Kobler’s team.

Now Grubhofer – shortly after the second step down – went in Dendi’s direction when he heard excited screams and screams directly behind him. His immediate thought was that his teammate Ernst Landgraf was in trouble. Landgrave was an experienced climber, but he was exhausted at the top. That morning, when he and Grubhofer were sitting on the summit congratulating each other, Grubhofer noticed that Landgraf seemed to be particularly spent.

A sherpa in his team had the same impression when he faced Landgraf the night before Landgraf: “He was weak, but he said: ‘This is my goal, I have to go to the summit. ‘And I thought let him do it. It’s pretty difficult to tell him, “You can’t do that.”

The Sherpa faced a dilemma that many guides on Everest faced: how should one respond to the determination of an apparently sick or unsuitable climber? Only rarely, many experts say, will a sherpa demonstrate the willpower to override a customer’s decision to go to the summit. For new employees who try to distinguish themselves in a competitive company, it is often a priority to get a customer to the top.

Grubhofer listened to the screams again. Please don’t be serious, he thought.

But it was. Later Grubhofer found out that Landgrave had slipped when he tried to put his foot on a ladder. Grubhofer was told that Landgraf, because he had been attached to the fixed line by his carabiner, hit the ladder and then dangled limply on the line. The leaders quickly tried to free him. The wind blew, the temperature dropped and the climbers behind Landgrave’s floating body wanted to leave the mountain.

Later Kuntal Joisher heard that the waiting climbers were excited. “Cut him off the rope!” Shouted some. “We will be blocked – we will die.”

The rescuers tried to get Landgraf off the line. After realizing that he was dead, they pushed him aside and let his body hang there. The exact cause of death is unknown, but Kuntal Joisher says that at this height, with a weakened body under heavy stress, the slightest trip can be catastrophic. “A small slip or fall can cause your heart rate to rise to such a level,” he says, “that you have a massive heart attack.”

On the other side of the mountain, the Nepalese approach turned into a separate scene of confusion and death on Thursday. Gyanendra Shrestha, a Nepalese government liaison officer at Everest Base Camp, had anticipated the problems and had watched days before over 200 climbers running around the tents waiting to go up. One of them was an old friend of his, Kalpana Das, an Indian lawyer who climbed Everest in 2008.

That had given thousands of admirers a farewell hero in her hometown before heading off to Everest in April as part of a women’s climbing team. But Shrestha, who had watched her acclimatize in mid-May, saw that she had lost her game. “She was very slow and a decade older this time – 54,” Shrestha says. “I told her at base camp,” Don’t push yourself too much. I have a feeling you can’t make it this year. ”

This fought on the Khumbu Icefall, the first obstacle behind the base camp. She finally made it to the summit around 1 p.m. on Thursday, but collapsed on the way down.

When Shrestha received a Mayday call from Das’ Sherpa, That was passed out and hardly breathed. The guide said he was too exhausted to bring it down alone. A four-person rescue team was dispatched, but when they arrived at it hours later, that had perished.

Shortly after sunrise that morning, Donald Cash, a Utah software vendor who quit his job in December to tackle high-altitude climbing, had reached the top. The success marked the completion of Cash’s Seven Summits project and, overjoyed, he carried out a small victory device at the summit. Then he dropped to his knees without warning and fell over. Cash’s guide ran to him and opened the valve of his oxygen wide.

The draft revived Cash and the Sherpa helped him down to the Hillary Step, a 12 meter high ledge at 8,800 meters. A group came, it was too late. Cash had collapsed again and never got up again. Cash’s body was left on the mountain as his family wanted.

The other teams on the track were largely unaware of the tragedies that were happening around them and raced higher up the mountain. Anjali Kulkarni, an experienced marathon runner and climber from Mumbai, and her husband Sharad Kulkarni reached the summit on the same day as Cash, according to a report in the Times of India.

After Kulkarni left the summit with her husband, she became ill. Camp 4, it said in the newspaper, had collapsed and died. A video shows a pair of rescuers, presumably Sherpas, trying to move Kulkarni’s limp bodies. She is no longer responsive, her right arm stretched out, her hand still on the tight rope.

The surviving members of Anjali Kulkarni’s team stumbled sadly and half dead into Camp 4. Nearby was another exhausted Indian climber on another expedition, 27-year-old Nihal Bagwan, who, according to the Times of India, had given up Everest climbing in 2014 400 Meters below the summit would die of altitude sickness shortly before midnight on the 23rd.

Bagwan had climbed with a Nepalese agency called Peak Promotion, which had lost three other climbers in the Himalayas the previous week. (The Peak Promotion manager informed GQ that the deaths in 2019 were the first time the agency had lost customers in its 27-year history. She also said that Peak Promotion has policies to ensure Sherpas has extensive coverage Experience in mountaineering.)

Another Nepalese agency, Seven Summit Treks, founded in 2010 by four Sherpa brothers and now one of the largest mountaineering companies in Nepal, had an even worse record this year.

On May 16, a client named Séamus Lawless, a 39-year-old computer science professor at Trinity College in Dublin, broke off the safety rope to ease near Camp 4, according to Seven Summits. A climbing companion speculates that an unusual gust of wind blew him from the mountain, and he appears to have died several hundred meters. His body was never recovered.

That same night, Ravi Thakur, a 27-year-old Seven Summits customer from Haryana, India, died in his tent in the same camp. In the days that followed, expeditions led by Seven Summits on nearby Makalu, the fifth highest mountain in the world, had three more disasters.

When I met him this summer, Tashi Sherpa, one of the founders of Seven Summit Treks – and the youngest person who ever reached the top of Everest without extra oxygen – defended the company’s safety record. Seven Summits had 64 customers on Everest this year, led by 100 Sherpas – and all but two had returned safely. He admitted that the climbing season had not been good, but insisted that the company’s practices are solid.

Numerous suppliers from around the world were involved in the tragedies last May – including European elite agencies such as Kobler. It is not the case that companies from poorer countries are inherently more problematic or careless in their security aspects. Still, Kuntal Joisher, the Indian climber, told me that the industry was flooded with inexpensive agencies aimed at price-conscious customers – according to Tashi Sherpa, Seven Summits’ Everest trips generally cost $ 56,000.

The cheaper companies often have to pay less for guides and should employ more inexperienced crews. (Seven Summits insists that it trains its Sherpas rigorously and pays them higher than the market price.)

These agencies have found a firm clientele among Indian climbers, who usually spend much less money than Europeans and Americans and die on Everest more often than anyone else. Four of the eleven reported eleven who died on Everest this year were Indian; Of the 17 who died on the 8,000 meter peaks of Nepal, eight were Indian. “There are Indians who haven’t even climbed a 6,000-meter mountain,” says Joisher. “So many got frostbite, four died this year – obviously something is wrong.”

Grubhofer verbrachte die letzten schrecklichen Stunden des 23. Mai in seiner eigenen Qual. Er war mit schrecklichem Tempo die Nordseite hinuntergestolpert und hatte seinen Sauerstoff erschöpft, während er darauf gewartet hatte, dass sich andere bewegten. In Sichtweite der Kuppelzelte von Lager 3 brach Grubhofer zusammen.

Er schob sich in der zunehmenden Dunkelheit auf Händen und Knien vorwärts, zerfetzte seine Jacke auf den Felsen und bettelte um Tee, Wasser und Sauerstoff. “Er war in einer schrecklichen Verfassung”, erinnert sich Dendi Sherpa, der ihn wiederbelebte, seinen Sauerstoff wieder auffüllte und ihn mit einem anderen Kletterer in sein Zelt stellte.

Zu spät, um aus der Todeszone zu entkommen, schlief Grubhofer stundenlang unruhig, die Sauerstoffmaske über Mund und Nase geschnallt, und setzte sich dann gegen drei Uhr morgens auf und schnappte nach Luft. Er fühlte sich schrecklich.

Mit Mühe zog er seine Handschuhe aus, fand seinen Scheinwerfer, suchte im Zelt nach seiner Sauerstoffflasche – und überprüfte das Messgerät. Der Tank war leer. Es war fast voll gewesen, als er ins Bett gekrochen war. Er erkannte, dass er das Ventil versehentlich ganz geöffnet hatte.

“Scheiße”, sagte er. Er riss die Maske seines Atemreglers ab und würgte.

“Dendi”, krächzte er, als der Wind draußen heulte. “Mein Sauerstoff.”

Grubhofer bat erneut um Hilfe.

Augenblicke später begann Dendi Sherpa mit seiner Standardprüfung der Sauerstoffversorgung seiner Kunden. Als er Grubhofers Zelt betrat, sah er, wie Grubhofer verzweifelt um Hilfe bat. Dendi schaute auf das Messgerät, stellte fest, dass die Nadel auf Null stand, und brachte hastig eine neue Flasche an. Grubhofer holte tief Luft durch sein Beatmungsgerät und lehnte sich in seinem Schlafsack zurück. Ohne den neuen Panzer, sagt Dendi Sherpa, wäre Reinhard gestorben.

Ein paar Dutzend Meter von Grubhofer entfernt schlug Chris Dare in dieser Nacht schlaflos in seinem Zelt um sich. Er konnte nur daran denken, am nächsten Morgen unter die Todeszone zu gelangen. Er war bereit zu tun. Er wollte sich unbedingt mit dem Kletterkumpel Kevin Hynes wiedervereinigen, der sich vor dem Gipfelstoß umgedreht hatte. Mit Everest hinter sich freuten sich die beiden darauf, sich in der Hütte zu treffen, die Hayes in den Wäldern von Maine gebaut hatte.

Am Morgen, als Dare und die Gruppe den Berg hinunterfuhren, erhielt ein Sherpa einen Funkversand aus Lager 1.

“Kevin ist weg”, sagte er zu Dare.

“Was meinst du?”, Fragte Dare verwirrt.

Dare erfuhr, dass Hynes im Morgengrauen in seinem Zelt gestorben war. Es könnte ein Herzinfarkt oder ein Schlaganfall oder eine der tödlichen Beschwerden gewesen sein, die das Herz, das Gehirn oder die Lunge eines Kletterers in den gnadenlosen Höhen des Everest überwältigen können. Oostra sagt, der Bericht des Gerichtsmediziners würde den Tod des kräftigen Iren auf “natürliche Ursachen” zurückführen.

In Kathmadu im August, lange nachdem die letzten Bergsteiger nach Hause zurückgekehrt waren, fand ich die lokale Klettergemeinde von einer Debatte darüber, was schief gelaufen war, verzehrt. Mindestens vier Kletterer starben in den 24 Stunden nach Grubhofers Moment an der Spitze – Opfer endloser Linien und tragischer Fehleinschätzungen, Opfer einer der tödlichsten Jahreszeiten, die der Berg je gesehen hat.

Insgesamt würden 11 im Mai am Everest sterben. Bei meinem Besuch hatte die nepalesische Regierung ein neues Regelwerk vorgeschlagen, das unter anderem vorschreibt, dass angehende Kletterer den Nachweis der Erfahrung in großer Höhe erbringen. But sceptics doubted that the government would seriously enforce such reforms and risk reducing its millions of dollars in permit-generated revenues. “At the end of the day, the changes that Nepal talks about never happen,” Rolfe Oostra tells me. “At the end of the day, money talks.”

Reinhard Grubhofer shares the assessment that something has to change. When I meet him in Vienna, it has been three months since he scaled the mountain and he is still basking in the achievement.

“I cannot go anywhere without being the one who has just done Everest,” he says with a smile.

Sure, more people were climbing the mountain than ever before, but reaching the top of the world continues to offer unique bragging rights, he tells me. That will never go away, he thinks.

“If I would meet you here and tell you I climbed, say, Annapurna, knowledgeable guys would say, ‘Wow,’ but 99.9 per cent don’t know what you’re talking about,” he says. “Mount Everest is such a fascinating mountain, this huge monster. It is still one of the biggest adventures on the planet. It is a prestigious place.”

And yet the disasters that struck on the day he reached the summit cast a shadow. Nirmal Purja’s infamous photo of the traffic jam on the summit ridge, he admits, has diminished the achievement in some people’s eyes.

“I was asked about the photo when I came back,” he tells me. “People said, ‘Oh, you’ve also been queuing up there,’ like it was the supermarket.” New rules have to be implemented, he says, to weed out the incompetent and the inexperienced, to reduce the crowds, to remove the Disneyland illusion and bring Everest back to something approximating its pristine state. Too many people, he says, have died needlessly because of sliding standards. “Let’s not make it a tourist mountain,” he says. “Let’s not spoil it even more (and) reduce it to dead people and tourists.”

Of course, Grubhofer also knows that the high stakes are part of the mountain’s attraction. A note of humility creeps into his voice when he acknowledges how close he had come to asphyxiating in his tent – and how a single slip had been enough to end the life of his climbing partner, Ernst Landgraf.

Two days after Landgraf perished, Grubhofer tells me, a small team from Kobler & Partner returned to the site and gently removed the body, which was still hanging from the line. Grubhofer says they pushed and dragged it away from the trail and then found a niche in the rocks where they laid Landgraf’s remains to rest – another haunting reminder of Everest’s fatal allure.