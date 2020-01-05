advertisement

Kyle Rudolph intercepted a four-yard pass from Cousins ​​Kirk overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in a NFC wild card play-off game in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Vikings, who were a person under pressure from the Saints, will play the San Francisco 49ers in the top division in next weekend’s division.

“Nobody gave us a chance to win here today, except everyone in our organization,” Rudolph said as he trailed in the third pass from below.

“They (the Saints) brought all the pressure and Kirk did a great job. I’m proud of Kirk, blocking the noise and coming down here and playing a great game.”

Criticized Cousins ​​often completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards and touchdowns. His 43-yard pass to Adam Thielen had put the Vikings in scoring position in New Orleans 2.

Dalvin Cook rushed two hurdles to put the Vikings on a 20-10 lead before the Saints rallied with Wil Lutz’s 49-yard field goal with two seconds left, forcing overtime. Cook, who ran for 94 yards, had runs of five-and-a-half yards, the first of which was set after being picked up by New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees. The Saints backup backup Taysom Hill erected a four-yard hurdle run by Alvin Kamara with a 50-yard pass in the second quarter to give New Orleans a 10-3 lead.

Hill then caught a 20-yard pass from Brees in the fourth quarter to bring New Orleans within 20-17.

Drees passed for 208 yards but along with his interception had his first snap of the season.

The loss was a bitter one for the Saints, who lost to the Los Angeles Rams last season at home in the NFC conference championship overtime.

The NFC South champions had gone 13-3 this year before moving to the wild card round. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; editing by Clare Fallon)

