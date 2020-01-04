advertisement

Asylum seekers in a former hotel in Portarlington are accommodated in a room with ten beds and no windows, as the photographs from inside the accommodation show.

Several video clips from the room seen by the Irish Times show a row of beds in the room, a fire alarm that didn’t seem to be working, and a loose electrical wire hanging from the ceiling.

advertisement

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he was “concerned about the content” of the footage from the property. “I asked the relevant authorities for a report on the subject,” he said in a post on Twitter.

The former East End Hotel in Portarlington, Co Laois has been hosting asylum seekers for several months. Around 19 asylum seekers were brought to the former hotel on Friday and the group was divided into two rooms.

An asylum seeker who refused to be named said nine of the men were in a room with ten beds, no windows, and a single toilet.

“The food is okay, but … there are so many problems. It’s terrible, “he told the Irish Times.

“They have a toilet for everyone here … The heaters are not working properly. There’s a heater on the wall for the big room, ”he said.

The room was apparently not a bedroom and was “redesigned” to accommodate asylum seekers, he said.

Other rooms in the accommodation would have between three and five asylum seekers.

The glass of a fire alarm on the wall of the room had broken, but was not replaced, according to Irish Times photos.

Management of the property could not be contacted on Saturday for comment.

“Don’t say anything”

The asylum seeker said he had learned from an employee that he did not like the conditions under which he could go to Dublin. The group was informed that over 10,000 people were homeless in Ireland.

“Today the staff came in and told us that if you wanted them to have different rooms, they told us we wouldn’t tell anyone,” he said.

The Department of Justice has tried to place asylum seekers in shelters such as former hotels in order to reduce pressure on the direct care system.

Direct care, the system of centers for asylum seekers, has been operating at full capacity in recent months due to the increased number of asylum seekers in Ireland and the difficulties faced by asylum seekers who are leaving direct care due to the housing crisis.

Fianna Fáil’s senator Catherine Ardagh said the conditions shown in the video were “outrageous”.

Bulelani Mfaco, a spokesman for the asylum seekers movement in Ireland (Masi), said the grassroots campaign group was “appalled” by the conditions in the property.

Mr. Mfaco said Mr. Flanagan had to intervene to “defend the right to privacy and dignity for the asylum seekers housed in the property”.

The agency for reception and integration, which is responsible for the accommodation of all persons who seek international protection and cannot find their own sources, was asked to comment.

advertisement