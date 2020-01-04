advertisement

Videos from a former hotel in Portarlington, which houses asylum seekers and show a room with ten beds and no windows, “appear to have been staged,” the Justice Department said.

Recordings taken at the East End Hotel, Co Laois, which have been reserved for asylum seekers since May 2019, were posted on social media on Friday evening.

Several video clips from the room showed a row of beds together, a fire alarm that didn’t seem to be working, and a loose electrical wire hanging from the ceiling.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he was “concerned about the content” of the footage from the property. “I asked the relevant authorities for a report on the subject,” he said in a post on Friday.

In a statement released on Saturday, a Justice Department spokesman said that “the footage in circulation appears to have been staged”.

“Hotel management told the department that a number of residents moved from their assigned rooms to the room shown in the video last night,” the spokesman said.

The video “does not represent the reality” of the conditions in the property and “the residents were asked to return to their assigned rooms,” he said.

“Similar claims were made last autumn about hotel accommodation, and subsequent departmental inspections confirmed that hotel accommodation arrangements had been misrepresented in a staged video at the time,” he added.

According to a spokesman, 71 asylum seekers live in 19 emergency rooms at the East End Hotel, with no more than six people in one bedroom.

The ministry has tried to place asylum seekers in shelters, such as former hotels, to reduce pressure on the direct care system.

Direct care, the system of centers for asylum seekers, has been operating at full capacity in recent months due to the increased number of asylum seekers in Ireland and the difficulties faced by asylum seekers who are leaving direct care due to the housing crisis.

