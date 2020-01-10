advertisement

media_play

Emergency teams across the country were busy with bush fires from extreme weather fans

Emergency teams are kept busy as extreme weather returns to fan bush fires burning across the country.

Flames are burning in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia and testing exhausted firefighters at the front.

advertisement

The east and northeast of Victoria are under bushfire threat with dozens of fires burning across the state.

There are seven emergency warnings – five in the East Gippsland region and one in the country’s Alpine region.

A cool turn brought rain and wind to Melbourne. The winds are expected to worsen on Friday evening and overnight.

A firefighter was injured in New South Wales when he was fighting a fire that broke through containment lines near Cooma.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service has confirmed that nearly 2,000 homes have been destroyed this season.

With South Australia experiencing the worst fire season, the country fire chief says it’s lucky that no more people have been killed.

No people were killed on Thursday night on Kangaroo Island, where two men died less than a week ago.

A runaway bushfire that threatened life and homes in the southern suburbs of Perth was downgraded. However, the threat is far from over as the fire fighters face difficult wind conditions.

The prime minister said that the Australians were looking for a holistic review of the bushfires when he announced the creation of a possible royal commission.

The NSW deputy RFS commissioner supported an investigation, and Labor largely supports it and insists that the Prime Minister respond to the results of the investigation.

Picture: Getty

advertisement