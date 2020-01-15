advertisement

A WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria was diverted to Vancouver after a bird attack.

A statement from the Calgary-based airline said WestJet Flight 209 reported the bird hit while entering Victoria.

She said a decision was made to divert to Vancouver because of the availability of maintenance resources.

Calgary passenger Brad Weed told Global News the flight was near landing when the incident happened.

“Suddenly, when I heard a tremendous impact in front of the plane,” he told Global. “Then you heard these little ones in the back, and before you knew it we were just living in the back.”

“It was very disturbing because we didn’t know it, and it took about two minutes before the captain got the intercom … He just said he hit a flock of geese.”

WestJet said the flight landed normally and the aircraft was subsequently removed from service for required security inspections.

She apologized for disrupting commuter travel plans and any concerns she caused.

All 31 passengers were accommodated on other flights throughout the day, the airline said.

