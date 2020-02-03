advertisement

In March 1919, Martin Doyle returned to his home town of New Ross as a war hero. He won the Victoria Cross in September 1918 for an incredible gallantry in which he raided a German trench and saved a badly wounded British tank sergeant.

When he got off the train in New Ross, the citizens accompanied him to his home on Mary Street Upper, and a trumpeter played a bugle call as he passed the Royal Hotel. He then attended a public reception in front of the city’s main square.

advertisement

More than a century later, residents remembered Doyle again, this time not only as a British war hero, but also as a man who fought for Irish freedom in the IRA and then joined the National Army during the Civil War. He was wounded.

In front of New Ross City Hall, Cllr John Fleming, chairman of the New Ross Municipal District, unveiled a marble paving stone that the British government paid for in honor of Doyle.

The foundation stone of the town hall commemorates the “glorious” battle on the Boyne. It’s next to a plaque commemorating Michael O’Hanrahan, who was executed for his role in the Easter Rising, and opposite a statue of the city men who fought in the uprising in 1798.

Keith Donnelly, Brian Kenny and Sam Morrili of the Irish Great War Society commemorating in New Ross. Photo: Mary Browne

Doyle embodied many of these conflicting loyalties. He left the British Army in June 1919. In October 1920 he joined the IRA in East Clare and the Irish Army when it was founded.

The date chosen for the event, February 2, was no accident, said Cllr Michael Sheehan, chairman of the Wexford County Council. It was the anniversary of the establishment of the State Army.

city ​​Parade

After fighting for the British Army, Doyle welcomed Irish Republicanism and represented “the best we are and the best we can be Republicans,” he told the crowd.

The event started with a parade through the city. Performers who wore the British Army khaki from World War I mingled with those who wore coats, bandoliers, and peaked caps from the old IRA.

Veterans from the Irish Army and the Royal British Legion placed poppy wreaths and tricolor wreaths next to the paving stone. Defense attaché Col Darren Doherty and Sarah Tiffin, Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Dublin, represented the British government.

It was a special occasion for members of the Doyle family. Two of his three daughters are still alive and in their 90s, although Doyle died in 1940 at the age of 46. Monica Condon, Doyle’s niece, laid a wreath on behalf of her mother, Lil Doyle.

At least 50 family members were present, including David Cooney, a grandnephew of Doyle and a former Irish ambassador to the UK.

“He was a soldier at his core and he served with great honors. He thought about his time. More Irish men served in the British Army than in the War of Independence, ”he said.

“Martin Doyle reflected the changes that took place at the time when people’s mood was changing. It tells the story of what happened in Ireland 100 years ago. “

advertisement