advertisement

Gardaí investigates the violent death of a man in the city of Cork and assumes that he identified the victim as a homeless man in his fifties who has not been seen since Friday.

You are about to initiate a murder investigation after the man’s body with serious injuries was found on the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road on the south side of Cork. The remains were discovered on Saturday around 4 p.m. by a neighbor who was looking for his cat.

advertisement

Senior Gardaí did not want to comment on the nature of the man’s injuries, but attempts to identify the remains are believed to have been hampered because he was beheaded and both arms removed.

An initial search of the site revealed no trace of the man’s dismembered body parts, but it is believed that Gardaí restored the man’s head and limbs elsewhere on the abandoned property on Saturday evening.

Det Supt Mick Comyns of Lake Garda station on Anglesea Street said Gardaí hopes that one of Locum’s pathologists, Dr.

He said Gardai hoped the postmortem would tell how exactly the man died and when he died. He also hoped that it would shed some light on his identity, but he refused to base himself on speculation about who the man might be.

Detectives are aware of whether the man was killed elsewhere and his body was taken to the abandoned house for disposal, or whether he was killed on the grounds of the two-story fort house.

The Garda technical experts carried out a detailed forensic investigation of the site on Sunday.

While gardaí is expected to wait to receive the results of the post-mortem before officially opening a homicide investigation, informed sources say they are satisfied that the man’s injuries could not have been inflicted.

Greatest trust

On Sunday, gardai assured everyone who turns to them with information that they provide and that investigators are treating with the utmost confidence.

They appealed to anyone who has noticed suspicious activity at Castlegreina House in recent days to contact them.

The deceased man is believed to have been a member of the homeless community in Cork. Det Supt Comyns knew that members of the homeless community had nothing to fear if they turned to gardai for information.

Det Supt Comyns assured the locals that the entire area was properly monitored and that there were patrols in the area.

He said Gardai had received complaints about people drinking on the property a few months ago, but they were being treated by Gardai and the area had been quiet recently.

Gardaí has ​​started a door-to-door investigation on Boreenmanna Road and the nearby Rockboro Avenue area and has started collecting CCTV footage from the area at the end of Boreenmanna Road.

Locals say the 1892 house has been in ruins for more than a year since the previous occupant entered a nursing home.

“Lots of homeless people have been drinking on the site lately, and just a few months ago, Gardaí caught two men on the roof of the house,” said a local.

It is assumed that the house is boarded up, but access to the property is relatively easy because a door is missing from a pedestrian gate.

Gardaí has ​​not yet identified the deceased, but they have started contacting Cork Simon, who runs a nearby residential center on Boreenmanna Road, to determine if a homeless person has been reported missing.

Their initial research led them to focus on a homeless man in his fifties who was originally from the north of Cork and since Friday no longer offered services to the homeless in the city.

However, Gardaí say they will not be able to formally confirm the deceased’s identity until the post-mortem examination is complete.

In the meantime, gardaí witnesses or others who have noticed suspicious activity on Boreenmanna Road since Christmas have asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021-4943330.

advertisement