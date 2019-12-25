advertisement

Canada’s manufacturing sector, like production in many of our Western allies, is in a long-term decline.

This decline is due in large part to the corrupt corporate and business elites who sold us for cheap labor in China, in effect exporting our production capacity to foreign countries.

As a result, entire sectors of our nation have disappeared, with well-paid jobs often replaced by precarious low-wage jobs or nothing.

advertisement

And the dignity and pride that came with producing something real and tangible has also been lost.

It is no coincidence that areas of our country that have suffered the most severe labor losses in manufacturing are also the communities where despair and the opioid epidemic are highest.

We kept saying that more “free trade” and endless international trade agreements would fix it all, while our domestic economy was ignored. However, while trade has brought some benefits, weaknesses have been overlooked very often.

And now, Canada is losing even more of our manufacturing sector.

The Canadian auto industry has been hit hard in recent years, and some of the biggest losses have been in Oshawa, Ontario.

As reported by the Toronto Sun, “The lights will start dimming this week at the General Motors Oshawa Assembly plant and the final vehicle is expected to go out of line on Thursday.”

2,500 workers will lose their jobs just before Christmas.

Workers at the Oshawa Motor Vehicle Assembly have been building cars since 1907, and the plant has been building GM vehicles since 1918.

Now, over 100 years of Canadian history have been removed.

This is a sad day for Canada, and a terrible day for workers and families who are getting hurt.

Slowly but surely, Canada’s ability to produce tangible things is being phased out. We can see it happening dramatically in the West, with our energy industry under siege and over 100,000 energy sector jobs lost in Alberta, which has taken a massive toll on communities across the province.

Now, some may shout and say “this is the price of free trade”, and it is “modern economy”, but this is BS.

The idea that a country can succeed in the long run with only low-wage jobs “producing” intangible things is completely wrong. Not only does it destroy communities by destroying high-wage jobs, but it is a serious threat to national security.

If countries like China have such a massive manufacturing base while we and our allies almost have none, does anyone really think it will turn out well?

And does anyone really believe that a country can remain strong when workers are increasingly seen as available and desperate?

That is why closing down the Oshawa Vehicle Assembly Plant and the ongoing struggles in the energy sector in Canada is such a big deal, and why we need to turn the economic tide back in the favor of Canadian workers before time runs out.

advertisement