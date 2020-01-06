advertisement

An abandoned boat considered a threat by pollution is being removed from an area of ​​the Fraser River near Surrey.

The Canadian Coast Guard is working to remove MV Spudnik from the waterway to “permanently address the threat posed by the ship to prevent any long-term impact,” according to a news release posted on the federal government’s website.

advertisement

“A recent assessment of the ship determined that there were immediate dangers of threat of contamination, hull erosion, potential sinking and fire,” according to the release. “In order to prevent future costs to the environment, the Fraser River and the surrounding communities, we are now taking action to permanently remove this pollution threat and security risk.”

The Coast Guard, in partnership with the Marine Recycling Corporation, with the contractor, aims to “evaluate various opportunities to safely dismantle and remove the ship from the marine environment. Ship removal is expected to be complete in the spring. The Coast Guard will monitor the vessel throughout the process, and will ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. “

(story continues below)

1/2 News from #BritishColumbia: Today we announced that we are taking action to remove MV Spudnik from the Fraser River near Surrey. The removal of this deteriorating ship now prevents long-term environmental and public safety impacts. pic.twitter.com/FURqQA5Ijm

– Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) January 6, 2020

According to the announcement, Spudnik is moored at his current location on the Fraser River.

“The main polluters first left the ship in 2014; however, the ship’s assessment for 2019 has determined that there is an immediate risk of hull corrosion, sinking, fire and further contamination, “the post reads.

“Naval architects, rescuers and security specialists are conducting detailed ship inspections to determine various options for safe ship removal.”

Abandoned and boats can pose a serious problem for our coastal communities, said Bernadette Jordan, Minister for Fisheries, Canadian Oceans and Coast Guard, who said MV Spudnik is no exception. “I have been a strong advocate for a genuine solution to this problem that is immediately present throughout the country, and I have faith in the prompt action of the Canadian Coast Guard to remove this vessel from the Fraser River while addressing in a manner proactive the threat of pollution. “

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement