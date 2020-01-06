advertisement

A day ahead of the launch of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Samsung decided to announce the upcoming release of its first-ever Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 computer – a slim, ultra-thin laptop (the thinnest Samsung Chromebook ever actually) that looks stunning and can be purchased for $ 999.99.

In a statement on Monday in conjunction with the release announcement, Google senior director of product management Kan Liu said that although students have been relying on Chrome OS devices in classrooms around the world for years, Chromebooks are now increasingly used by younger generations as working people professionals. And as the demand for premium Chromebook experiences increases, Google will invest more and more with partners such as Samsung to build the next-generation flagship Chromebook product offerings.

This new Chromebook, available in the “Fiesta Red” and “Mercury Gray” finishes, will be available relatively quickly, sometime in the first quarter. In addition to offering a beautiful AMOLED display and built-in pen support, it offers new ways to take advantage of the Chrome OS experience. And this is what users can expect even more:

advertisement

It has a premium design aesthetic and is only 9.9 mm thick. It is also built from durable aluminum to easily withstand everyday wear.

Image source: Samsung

This Chromebook also gets a very first AMOLED display with 4K UHD resolution and a thin border of 3.9 mm for immersive, crystal clear viewing, gaming and more. It also comes with HDR400 via a software update that offers high-contrast graphic images along with Ambient EQ capabilities.

“The idea of ​​doing everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past and people need premium devices built for our new reality,” said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America. “By offering a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you switch effortlessly between streaming, creative projects, word processing and more.”

In addition, this Chromebook was developed with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation program, which means that Samsung has passed rigorous testing to meet the program’s experience goals and hardware specifications, delivering consistent responsiveness, directly wake, and battery life ”that users expect. The Chromebook is also powered by the latest 10th generation Intel® Core ™ i5 processor along with Intel® Wi-Fi 6.

Image source: Samsung

. (TagsToTranslate) Samsung

advertisement