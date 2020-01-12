advertisement

The Veronicas’ Jess Origliasso beat up protesters who stormed a drag queen event in Brisbane.

The 35-year-old twin, who forms the popular duo with her sister Lisa, went on Instagram with an angry message after a right-wing student organization accused a drag queen storytelling event for children organized and run by the Brisbane City Council Libraries became rainbow families qld.

In the video of the singer, the demonstrators can be heard with a cry: “Drag queens are not for children”.

“Bigotry lives in Brisbane today,” Jess wrote on Instagram with a video about the incident.

“A good friend took her daughter to a children’s story-telling event this morning from two great drag queens when a screaming group of young Libs from UQ (University of Queensland) stormed the event and brought kids and everyone there into chaos and need.

“I am absolutely angry. Our world needs love and healing more than ever. What they did today was to increase the bigotry, division and trauma that young children face in today’s society.

“Do you know what’s not for children? Consciously torturing and terrifying children and their caregivers.”

The Daily Telegraph Reports The UQ Liberal National Club organized the protest.

Jess got engaged to her transgender friend Kai Carlton in October.

She got engaged on her one year anniversary with the fellow musician who asked the question in the famous Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Jess revealed to her more than 300,000 followers that she “cried for 2 hours”.

