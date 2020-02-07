advertisement

The Vengabus will not be coming to Perth because the stars of Dutch dance music The Vengaboys have had their Perth Valentine’s Day production canceled.

The turn of the millennium stars, who had had successes “Boom Boom Boom Boom”, “We Going to Ibiza” and “We Like To Party”, were to play in The Bank nightclub in Perth on February 14.

But the promoters of Concept 2020 chose to cancel the performance of Fair City, informing the management of the Bank that the decision was at the ticket sale.

The Vengaboys are currently advertising a show in the Dutch city of Leiden, the same night they were drawn in Perth, in the middle of a tour in the Netherlands.

A spokesperson for the venue said, “As you may know, the Vengaboys Live event scheduled to take place on February 14 at Bank Nightclub has now been canceled.

“The main hall of The Bank Nightclub was rented by promoter Concept 2020 and they fully controlled the arrival of the Vengaboys in Perth. We had no say or control over booking the Vengaboys for the event.

“As site operators, we were aware of some issues from the start and are just as upset that this event is now canceled.

“Concept 2020 said it was due to the lack of ticket sales. Although we are aware that this was not the case as there was no access to obtain tickets for a number of weeks before the event, we awaited updates from the promoter who sent assurances that everything was in order. Unfortunately, as noted, the event has now been canceled.

“To clarify, the Bank Bar and Nightclub is a permanent concern; we are aware that there are many rumors that we must close in the coming weeks, this is simply not the case.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you to our room as usual.”

