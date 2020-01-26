advertisement

A vegan restaurant in Oadby closed less than a year after it opened following the death of the chef.

In a statement on Twitter, Sanctua in London Road, Oadby announced that chef and founder Bindu Patel, known as Chef Bee, died on Friday.

Bindu, born in Leicester, worked in the kitchens of Michelin-starred London restaurants Gymkhana and Trishna, before launching the restaurant in April 2019.

The statement said, “To all customers and friends.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that Sanctua will no longer open.

“Please say a prayer to everyone for Chief Bee who unfortunately died on January 24, 2020.”

When the restaurant opened last year, Bindu spoke of his passion for his hometown and his enthusiasm for opening his new restaurant.

She said in April last year, “I love Leicester, it’s my home. Everything in Leicester is wonderful – the people, the food.”

Bindu first studied law before realizing that cooking was his real passion in life.

Sanctua was scheduled to open in February of last year, but was delayed due to Bindu’s disease.

The restaurant offers a plant-based menu based on fresh, local and seasonal ingredients. Bindu also ensured that its products came from organic sources when possible.

Specialty ingredients also came from ethical suppliers.

There was a bowl of smoothie of the day, with £ 1 from each sale donated to a charity of the month.

