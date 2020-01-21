advertisement

According to the latest Irish Times / Ipsos MRBI poll, three quarters of voters want a change of government in the general election.

More than half of the voters (55 percent) say the country is going in the wrong direction. When asked about their preference for Taoiseach, there is little between Leo Varadkar (24 percent), Micheál Martin (23 percent) and Mary Lou McDonald (20 percent).

The poll was conducted last Thursday, Friday and Saturday among 1,200 respondents at 120 sample points in all Dáil constituencies. The error rate is estimated at plus or minus 2.8 percent.

The poll shows a strong mood for changes among voters.

It shows that 38 percent of voters believe that “the government has not made enough progress in key areas and it is time for change.” Another 37 percent agree that “it is time for a radical change in the country’s direction,” and 75 percent of all voters support some or a radical change.

Only a fifth of the respondents (20 percent) agree: “The government has made progress in key areas and deserves to continue securing a better future.”

Taken together, the responses indicate that voters are currently preparing for a change of government, albeit in more than two weeks. It is likely that Fine Gael will find it difficult to overcome Fianna Fáil’s slim lead, identified in the poll and published last night.

Younger and better voters are most in favor of change, while even a quarter of Fine Gael voters are in favor of change.

Is there a break for Fine Gael?

The mood for change becomes even clearer when voters are asked what they think about the direction of the country. Only 35 percent of voters say the country “generally goes in the right direction”, while 55 percent say “generally goes in the wrong direction”.

Fine Gael has a certain amount of rest when voters are asked about their preference for Taoiseach – Leo Varadkar remains the preferred choice with 24 percent. But it is only marginally ahead of its competitors. Mr. Varadkar has a strong lead (30 percent) among respondents in Dublin, Leinster and among the wealthier voters, while Mr. Martin is popular with voters in Münster, farmers and older voters.

