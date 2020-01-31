advertisement

A decision by World Athletics saved Nike’s vaporfly sneakers from being banned before the Tokyo Olympics. However, the effects of the controversial shoes are likely to continue to have an impact across the industry for some time.

And for some of the sports giant’s competitions, that’s a good thing.

“(Talking about Vaporfly) gets more attention and as soon as we enter the market (with a new performance product),” Ted Fitzpatrick, senior director of product marketing at Saucony, told FN at the outdoor retailer show in Denver on Thursday.

Over the past few weeks, World Athletics has believed that the technology in Nike’s Vaporfly line gives wearers an unfair advantage. The sneakers are equipped with carbon fiber plates, which in combination with a responsive cushioning give the runner the feeling of propulsion. This enables the wearer to use less energy and use it more efficiently.

Saucony is one of several brands on the market that use similar carbon fiber plate technologies for top performance products. Because people see Nike runners benefit from his version of the technology, consumers are more fascinated by what Saucony offers, Fitzpatrick suggested.

“The promise to run faster resonates with everyone, not just trying to improve the quality of the Olympics. Everyone wants to get better, and that’s the chance we get,” said Fitzpatrick.

The shoe that runners with similar technology expect from Saucony is the Endorphin Pro. The style is characterized by the lightweight and responsive Pwrrun PB midsole of the brand, which consists of two cushioning layers, between which there is a carbon fiber plate.

“There is more cushioning, a higher energy return rate than a normal midsole and a lower weight,” said Fitzpatrick. “And there’s a faster roll or transition that creates a more efficient platform for the runner without sacrificing cushioning.” (Runner) run more efficiently with less wear. “

He continued, “We see this from results at marathons, half marathons, and various appearances such as Jared Ward and his appearances in Boston and New York (as well as Parker Stinson), which set the American record for 25 km last May in Michigan. “

The Endorphin Pro is coming June 1st and will be available for retail for $ 200.

Despite the discussion about a ban, Fitzpatrick said Saucony would continue to innovate and look for more powerful technologies that would benefit runners.

“Until we get clear guidelines or rules (from World Athletics), it is difficult to know what will happen. Therefore, we will continue to examine the needs of the athlete and look through our innovation and supply chain to find out what happens best solution to solve the problem for the runner, ”said Fitzpatrick.

Saucony and Nike are not the only brands that make carbon fiber plates for runners. Hoka One One now has a shoe on the market, the Carbon X, which is equipped with a carbon fiber plate to offer the runner a smooth transition. (The Hoka One One Carbon X costs $ 180.)

World Athletics today announced important changes to the rules for shoes worn in the elite competition. The result initially served to protect the Nike Vaporfly, but provides for a ban on shoes with a sole of more than 40 millimeters or on shoes with more than one plate. This limit lies above the 36-millimeter sole of the Vaporfly, in which a single plate is also embedded.

“It is not our job to regulate the entire sports footwear market, but our duty to maintain the integrity of elite competition by ensuring that the shoes worn by elite athletes do not offer unfair support or benefits,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

The new regulations also stipulate that from April 30, every shoe used in the competition must be available on the retail market for a period of four months, which effectively limits the use of prototypes.

