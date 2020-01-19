advertisement

The Vancouver Giants are now two-thirds of the way to a perfect weekend.

Saturday night (January 19th) at Victoria G-Men (19-18-2-2) won 6-2 victory over Victoria Royals (25-15-3-0) in back of home-series home .

Michael Dyck’s Giants scored a season-high four power play goals after five different games recorded multiple-point forward.

Jackson Shepard led the Giants with one goal and two assists.

Trent Miner made 19 saves in goal for Vancouver who are now just three points shy of third in B.C. Position of separation.

Phillip Schultz and Gary Haden scored for Victoria.

Royals captain Phillip Schultz opened the scoring at 5:17 into the first period.

Defenseman Will Warm will pass from the right point found Schultz ahead. From there, Schultz hit a Trent Miner stick with a snap for his seventh goal of the season.

With one minute and 12 seconds left in the period, Jackson Shepard tied the game for Vancouver with a power play diversion. Shepard parked himself in front of the net and sent home a point kick from Michal Kvasnica. The power play was far from over.

In 22 seconds into the second, Tyler Preziuso (16) converted a two-on-one attack with Tristen Nielsen to give the Giants the lead. Jackson Shepard added second aid.

Rookie Zack Ostapchuk then got in on the action, making the fifth time last season of Victoria’s Adam Evanoff closing in on a Justin Sourdif pass at 2:56.

Eric Florchuk then scored his fourth goal of the weekend in a five-on-three power play chance for the Giants. Florchuk’s 15th goal of the season came out once with a circle from the right wing. Bowen Byram and Tyler Preziuso helped.

Justin Sourdif made it 5-1 at 13:57 off a brawl in front of Victoria’s goal. Sourdif’s 14th goal of the season came through the power play and was set by Holden Katzalay and Michal Kvasnica.

The final goal of the night’s power play for the Giants came courtesy of Cole Shepard’s third period at 12:25 from a snap shot that was set by both Jackson Shepard and Alex Kannok Leipert.

With 3:30 remaining, Gary Haden scored his 15th of the season in a power play. Brayden Tracey and Mitchell Check out both added help.

Final score: 6-2 Vanouver

The three stars of the game were the Giants: Jackson Shepard (1G, 2A), Tyler Preziuso (1G, 1A) and Justin Sourdif (1G, 1A).

Twelve of the Giants 18 skaters recorded at least one point during Saturday’s win.

Jackson Shepard has two career three-point games. Both have come this season with the Vancouver Giants. Prior to Saturday, his previous three-point game (2G, 1A) took place on opening night (September 20) at Prince George.

Before Saturday, the last time the Vancouver Giants scored four power-play goals in a game was Sunday, November 12, 2017 at home against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Since the trade deadline, the Vancouver Giants power play has gone six-for-13.

The Giants are now 3-3 against Victoria this season and are 2-1 against them on the road.

The Giants are now just three points behind Kelowna for third in B.C. Divide and hold two matches in hand.

The next Giants game runs today, Sunday (Jan. 19) at home at the Langley Events Center against Kamloops at 4 p.m.

Saturday night (January 19th) at Victoria the Giants won a 6-2 win over Victoria Royals (Jay Wallace / special for Langley Advance Times)

