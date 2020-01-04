advertisement

A 45 season protected by David Tendeck and some late-game heroics by Tristen Nielsen relocated the Vancouver Giants within four third-down points in B.C. Division.

Friday night (Jan. 3) in Kamloops, the Vancouver Giants fell 2-1 during overtime in B.C. Main Division Kamloops Blazers.

Nielsen tied the game for Vancouver with 26.4 seconds remaining in the third period, securing the only point for the Giants.

About half of Tendeck’s 45 saves, 23, came in the third period to help keep his team within striking distance.

Blazers captain Zane Franklin struck at 3:20 to give the Blazers victory.

After a scoreless first period, Logan Stankoven upped Kamloops to 1-0 at 2:05 of the middle frame.

Stankoven made a shot from the top of the left circle as the Giants had failed to clear their area. Matthew Seminoff had the only assist.

In the third, with the Giants ‘net empty and time locked, Tristen Nielsen fired the puck from his blues down the right wing and into the Blazers’ area. From there he moved in the middle, beat the Blazers defender wide and tied a shot from Dylan Garand to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

Zane Franklin finished the game at 3:20 overtime when his shot from the top was deflected by a giant skater and past Tendeck. Josh Pillar and Montana Onyebuchi both helped.

Last vote: Kamloops 2 – Vancouver 1 (overtime).

Friday’s Game of Thrones marked the fourth time in 37 games that the Giants didn’t get a single power play in a game. It also marked the second time this season that the Giants did not give up a power play against.

David Tendeck’s 45 saves marked the third-most saves he’s ever made in a single WHL game. During the 2017-18 season Tendeck made 49 saves on February 9, 2018 against Seattle and then 47 saves on February 14 against Portland.

With his goal on Friday, Tristen Nielsen has now set a new single-season mark in a season with 36.

The Giants ’next game goes to Kelowna tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Their next home match at Langley Events Center is set for Sat., Jan. 11 against the Spokane Chiefs. The pellet drop is 7 p.m.

