Canadian Mortgage and Housing Canada says the vacancy rate of rental apartments last year hit their lowest level since 2002 after a third consecutive year of decline.

The federal housing agency says the vacancy rate for purpose-built apartments was at 2.2 percent, up from 2.4 percent in 2018 for all types of bedrooms. The vacancy rate on condo rents was at one percent, down from 1.4 percent.

Vancouver’s vacancy rate was 1.1 percent, Toronto and Montreal were 1.5 percent, and Halifax was one percent, while vacancy rates for condos were 0.3 percent in Vancouver and 0.8 percent in Toronto.

Prairie Cities saw dedicated rental vacancies, including Regina with 7.8 percent, Calgary with 3.9 percent and Winnipeg with 3.1 percent.

Nationwide, average rents increased by 3.9 percent for a two-bedroom rental apartment as availability tightens, the fastest pace of rent increases with the same sample since 2001.

Vancouver had the highest rent for a two-bedroom apartment at $ 1,748 after an average 4.9 percent increase, while for Toronto it was $ 1,562 after a 6.1 percent rise. Rents were much higher in condo rents, averaging $ 2,476 for a two-bedroom in Toronto and $ 2,045 in Vancouver.

Canada Press

