The United States Men’s National Team will get a chance to see what they are aiming for when they host an upcoming training camp in Qatar, the location of the 2022 World Cup.

The camp will take place ahead of a newly announced friendly against Costa Rica in Carson, Calif., At the MLS Los Angeles Galaxy home on Feb. 1.

The USMNT, which lost in the 2018 World Cup, is expected to hold closed-door practices and scratches at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar, starting on Sunday. No announcements have been made as to who the team will face in the scripts.

The US squad is scheduled to leave Qatar on January 25 for a friendly against a Costa Rican team that qualified in the latest CONCACAF region for the World Cup. The two sides met in a key World Cup qualifier in 2017 with Costa Rica winning a 2-0 win.

The teams met in a friendly earlier this year with the USMNT winning a 2-0 win in a match played mostly with reserve players.

The US training camp list has not yet been revealed, but is expected to consist of MLS players currently in their off-season.

