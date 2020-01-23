advertisement

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Chandler Lawson # 13 of the Oregon Ducks drives to the basket on Isaiah Mobley # 15 of the USC Trojans during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

Nick Rakocevic of Southern California (left) shoots Shakur Juiston of Oregon (AP Photo / Chris Pietsch) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Eugene, Oregon, on January 23, 2020.

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Oregon’s Payton Pritchard in the middle meets Southern Californians Max Agbonkpolo (left) and Isaiah Mobley (right) in the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 Photo / Chris Pietsch)

Oregon-based Chris Duarte steals the southern California Daniel Utomi and Elijah Weaver during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Eugene, Oregon, Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Chris Duarte # 5 of the Oregon Ducks darkens the ball during the first half against the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)



EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Chris Duarte # 5 of the Oregon Ducks steals the ball from Daniel Utomi # 4 of the USC Trojans during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Head coach Andy Enfeld of the USC Trojans shouts to his team during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images) advertisement

Oregon’s Shakur Juiston (center) faces Onyeka Okongwu (left), Ethan Anderson and Isaiah Mobley (right) in the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. (AP Photo / Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: (LR) CJ Walker # 14 of the Oregon Ducks defends against Elijah Weaver # 3 of the USC Trojans as Payton Pritchard # 3 approaches in the first half on January 23, 2020 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Max Agbonkpolo # 23 of the USC Trojans blocks the shot of Payton Pritchard # 3 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)



Southern California Onyeka Okongwu (left) and Ethan Anderson (right) fight for a loose ball against Anthony Mathis (center) in the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Eugene, Oregon, Thursday, January 23, 2020 (AP Photo / Chris Pietsch)

Oregon head basketball coach Dana Altman calls his team in the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Southern California Eugene, Oregon, Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Payton Pritchard # 3 of the Oregon Ducks drives to the basket on Jonah Mathews # 2 of the USC Trojans during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

Oregon C.J. Walker (right) passes the ball past Isaiah Mobley (left) in Southern California in the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Eugene (Ore), Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Payton Pritchard # 3 of the Oregon Ducks blocks the shot of Nick Rakocevic # 31 of the USC Trojans asC.J. Walker # 14 defends during the second extension at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-68. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)



EUGENE, Oregon – January 23: Chris Duarte # 5 of the Oregon Ducks shoots a shot over Jonah Mathews # 2 of the USC Trojans, who shot late in the second extension at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon has been. Oregon won 79-68 in two overtime hours (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – January 23: Chris Duarte # 5 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after a shot late in the second extension against the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-68 in two overtime hours (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – January 23: Chris Duarte # 5 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after a shot late in the second extension against the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-68 in two overtime hours (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

Southern California Onyeka Okongwu shoots the ball right in front of Shakur Juiston of Oregon in the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Eugene, Oregon, on January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Pietsch)

Ethan Anderson (left) and Jonah Mathews (right) will battle Oregon’s Chris Duarte in the second half of Thursday’s important Pac-12 game in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday. (AP Photo / Chris Pietsch)



Southern California chief basketball coach Andy Enfield, left, yells at Onyeka Okongwu during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, Thursday, January 23, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Pietsch)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Jonah Mathews # 2 of the USC Trojans hits the ball on Payton Pritchard # 3 of the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-70. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Isaiah Mobley # 15 of the USC Trojans drives to the basket on Will Richardson # 0 of the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-70. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Head coach Dana Altman of the Oregon Ducks talks to an official during the second half against the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-70. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Oregon Ducks Payton Pritchard # 3 reacts after striking a shot during the second half against the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-70. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)



EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Onyeka Okongwu # 21 of the USC Trojans darkens the ball during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-70. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Ethan Anderson # 20 of the USC Trojans responds after the Oregon Ducks scored during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-70. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Nick Rakocevic # 31 of the USC Trojans and Chandler Lawson # 13 of the Oregon Ducks fight for a rebound in the second half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-70. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Chris Duarte # 5 of the Oregon Ducks drives to the basket on USC Trojans Max Agbonkpolo # 23 during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-70. (Photo by Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

EUGENE, Ore. – Chris Duarte had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Payton Pritchard reached a Pac-12 milestone for career points, rebounds and assists, and Oregon No. 12 overtook USC 79-70 in double extension in a fight between two nearby teams Conference on Thursday evening.

With 24 points and seven assists, Pritchard was the first player in Pac-12 to achieve 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds. When the success of the second half was recorded on the video scoreboard in the Matthew Knight Arena, the crowd cheered the guard while standing.

Pritchard is the sixth player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 600 assists, followed by Gary Payton from Oregon, Damon Stoudamire from Arizona and Jason Gardner, Jordan McLaughlin from the USC and Tyus Edney from UCLA.

Duarte also had eight bargains, one of which shuns the school record.

Oregon (16: 4, 5: 2) led 11 points in the second half, but USC won a 62: 58 lead with a 17: 2 run, with Jonah Mathews’ 3-pointer leading 1:24 was brought.

C.J. Walker and Pritchard hit consecutive layups to tie them up at 62 and send the game into extra time.

Pritchard’s 3-pointer in the first overtime put the Ducks 65-64 in the lead, but Ethan Anderson’s deficit and free throw put the Trojans two points ahead. Duarte made free throws for the ducks to tie it up again, and Mathews and Pritchard missed both shots on the course.

Duarte and Pritchard each made free throws that gave Oregon a four-point advantage to open the second extension. Duarte’s 3-hand brought the Ducks to 74-68 and USC couldn’t catch up.

Freshman Onyeka Okongwu had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans (15-4, 4-2).

Oregon celebrated a 64-61 extra-time win in Washington last weekend. The ducks overcame a 16-point deficit and won the game with Pritchard’s 3-pointer with a lead of 3.4 seconds. But Oregon lost to Washington State 72-61 last Thursday, causing it to drop from 8th to 12th place in the AP Top 25.

USC had won nine of their last 10 games and three games in a row, including their 82-78 win over Stanford last Saturday. The Trojans returned 21 points behind in the second half and defeated the cardinal.

The Ducks built an early lead of 15-7 after Duarte’s quick layup and 3 pointer. Oregon stayed ahead, but the USC finished Daniel Utomis Springer 24-23.

The teams went to break with Oregon before 32-30. Utomi led all goal scorers with 10 points.

Okongwu’s catch-up for the USC ended at 32 to begin the second half, but the Ducks responded with a 10-0 run crowned by a bowl from Pritchard by Duartes Jumper. Okongwu’s break-in ended the drought of the Trojans.

Okongwu made consecutive baskets to pull USC to 56-53, and Matthews tied it with a 3-pointer to limit an 11-0 Trojan run. Pritchard responded with a layup for Oregon.

Young striker Chandler Lawson extended the Ducks lead to 49:38 in the second half.

Lawson made his first start for the Ducks after 16 points and 12 rebounds against Washington. Oregon was without Center N’Faly Dante, who was questionable for the game after injuring his knee against the huskies.

Pritchard was one of only two Division I players with an average of 19 points, five assists and four rebounds per game, and moved to Pepperdines Colbey Ross.

REMARKS

The Trojans started 4: 1 in the conference game for the first time since 2016. The USC opened the opening game 5-0 in 2002.… Pritchard is approaching the Oregon career record of 614 assists set by Kenya Wilkins. … Pritchard won 96 games as a Ducks player, one of which shy away from Oregon’s career leader Johnathan Lloyd.

NEXT

USC will visit the state of Oregon on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Oregon will host UCLA at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

advertisement