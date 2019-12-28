advertisement

Kedon Slovis, a freshman from Southern California, will undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of a right elbow injury (throwing) the elbow he suffered Friday night in the Trojans’ 49-24 loss to Iowa at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Slovis had a rough night on Friday, first being taken to the medical tent in the second quarter after his head slammed to the ground. Elbow injury in the third quarter occurred when Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa fired Slovis and forced a spike, removing him from the game.

New redshirt Matt Fink replaced Slovis.

Slovis started the season as a backup to sophomore J.T. Daniels, who suffered an ACL and meniscus injury in the season tear against Fresno State on Aug. 31.

This season, Slovis completed 282 of 392 passes for 3,502 yards, throwing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Coach Clay Helton did not have a post-game diagnosis or knows how the injury could affect Slovis’ preparation for the 2020 season.

“Possible explosion, hopefully,” Helton said. “That’s what we’re hoping for.”

