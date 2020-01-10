advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. military attempted, but was unsuccessful, to withdraw another senior Iranian commander the same day as an American air strike killed the top-ranking Revolutionary Guard, American officials said.

Officials said a military air strike by special operations forces was aimed at Abdul Reza Shahlai, a high-ranking commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, but that the mission was unsuccessful. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a classified mission.

Officials said Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Shahlai were on approved military target lists, indicating a deliberate U.S. effort to paralyze the leadership of Iranian force Quds, which has been designated a terrorist organization by American authorities. mission failed.

advertisement

On January 3, an American drone killed Soleimani shortly after landing at Baghdad International Airport. Trump administration officials justified the killing as an act of self-defense, saying it foresaw military acts that threatened large numbers of U.S. military and diplomatic officials in the Middle East. Iran, however, qualified the attack as an act of terrorism and, on January 8, it launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that are home to US and coalition forces. No one was killed during these reprisals.

The State Department offered a $ 15 million reward early last month for information leading to the disruption of the CGRI’s finances, including Shahlai, a key financier of the organization. The State Department said it “has a long history of targeting Americans and United States allies around the world,” and has planned multiple killings of coalition forces in Iraq. He said his activities included supplying weapons and explosives to Shiite militias and leading a plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington, D.C., in 2011.

The Pentagon refused to discuss the highly classified operation.

“We have seen the report of a January 2 air strike in Yemen, which has long been viewed as a safe space for terrorists and other adversaries in the United States. The Ministry of Defense does not discuss alleged operations in the region, “said the captain. Rebecca Rebarich, Pentagon spokesperson.

The Washington Post first reported the development.

advertisement