The US State Department warned Americans of a trip to China when a mysterious new form of the corona virus broke out, triggering quarantines and locks for tens of millions of people.

On Thursday evening, the agency raised its travel warning level to four, which told the citizens: “Do not travel”. This happened after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a global health emergency.

“Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be implemented with little or no advance notice,” the State Department said in its bulletin. “Commercial airlines have reduced or suspended routes to and from China.”

In addition, people living in China should consider leaving the country with “commercial means,” the agency said. The United States has already evacuated approximately 200 nationals on a charter flight from Wuhan and are planning to evacuate more people next week. Chinese government officials have suspended air, road, and rail travel around Wuhan.

These evacuated Americans were sent to a military base in Southern California, where they were placed under medical isolation. Officials have told news agencies that these people have shown no signs of the disease.

Passengers wear protective masks when they walk with their luggage in the arrivals area of ​​Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing (China) on January 30, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

This happened after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning across China.

The virus has spread to about 20 other countries and areas, including six reported cases in the United States. On Thursday, the CDC confirmed the sixth case of coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, and it was the first case of person-to-person transmission in the United States.

The case concerned the husband of a previously diagnosed Illinois woman who had recently traveled to Wuhan. However, the husband recently did not travel to China, the CDC said.

The other cases concerned people who had recently gone to Wuhan. These coronavirus patients were found in Washington, Arizona, Orange County, California and Los Angeles, the agency said.

Hours after the WHO statement, Italy and Israel announced that they would suspend all flights from China. Russia also stopped most flights to China, and its government declared an emergency to close its 2,500-mile border along the Far East District.

According to the state-run TASS news agency, Russia moved when health authorities confirmed two cases of the virus in the Zabaykalye and Tyumen regions of Siberia. Both are Chinese nationals, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

“The Rospobrebnadzor (Federal Service for Monitoring Consumer Protection and Human Welfare) services identified two people infected with coronavirus in Russia – in the Trans-Baikal region and in the Tyumen region. You are closely monitored. They were isolated and given the necessary support. Both are Chinese citizens, ”she said.

The spread of the corona virus has resulted in the partial or total closure of around 60 million people in several Chinese cities, particularly in the central province of Hubei. In addition to the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and some other countries have announced that they are working to get their citizens out of Wuhan.

