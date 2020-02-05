advertisement

The US Army conducts missile tests on a fairly regular basis, and they don’t normally get much attention. After all, they are only tests, and they are not often that interesting. The test launch last night from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California was something else.

The launch, with a nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile called the Minuteman III, was carried out by the 30th Space Wing, which is now part of the newly formed United States Space Force. It is the first such test by the US Space Force and a sign that the Trump government’s order to form the Space Force is indeed taking shape.

“This launch marks a very special moment in the history of our country,” said Colonel Anthony Mastalir of the 30th commander of the Space Wing in a statement. “Providing the necessary range support to facilitate this launch demonstrates how the space force will continue to support and integrate into the joint struggle to ensure national security for our country.”

The officers who performed the test noted that the test currently has nothing to do with a specific event or events in the world, and that it was just a test mission for data collection. The unarmed rocket traveled about 4,200 miles up the sea and eventually landed at the Kwajalein Atoll, according to KTBS.

We are certainly not that far that one of the super powers of the world is about to wage a war in space. Spy satellites and spacecraft can give ground forces an important head start on their enemies today, but a real “Star Wars” style space battle is still strong in the realm of science fiction. Nevertheless, the Space Force already has a number of questionable uniforms ready for the event that ever happens.

