advertisement

US President Donald Trump was acquitted in his impeachment process when the US Senate rejected two impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.

The 100-member Senate voted 50 to 48 against the impeachment procedure, missing the two-thirds majority required for his impeachment.

advertisement

Only one Republican – Mitt Romney from Utah – voted to condemn the president on charges of abuse of power – and told the Senate that the US president was “guilty of horrific abuse of public confidence.”

Citing his religious beliefs, he said Trump’s actions “are an obvious attack on our electoral rights, national security and core values”.

Mr. Romney, who was a Republican Party presidential candidate in 2012, was immediately denounced by the Republican establishment, including his niece, the chairman of the Republican National Committee. who tweeted: “I stand together with the GOP [Republican Party] on President Trump.”

Democratic unity

Despite the proposals that some Democrats side with Republicans in Trump-friendly areas, all 47 Senate Democrats voted to remove Mr. Trump from office as a sign of democratic unity.

Alabama’s Doug Jones said that “after many sleepless nights,” he reluctantly came to the conclusion that “there is sufficient evidence to convict the President of both abuse of power and Congress disability.”

Chuck Schumer, chairman of the Senate Minority, spoke in the run-up to the Senate vote and accused the Republicans of “looking the other way” with regard to Mr. Trump’s behavior.

“I convey my last message to the American people – don’t lose hope, there is justice in this world and truth and justice – I believe that.”

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mc Connell said the Democrats had “presented an incoherent case that does not come close to justifying the first dismissal of the President in history.” You like, our institutions themselves must be broken. “

The vote ended with the fastest process in Senate history. The whole process took a little over three weeks. It was also the only trial that was not heard by witnesses after the Republican Senate voted last Friday not to summon witnesses or documents despite Democratic requests to allow a full trial.

Mr. Trump only became the third president in US history to be charged when the Democratically controlled House of Representatives accused him of two charges in December for his negotiations with Ukraine.

Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi ordered an impeachment investigation in September after details of a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were revealed. It showed that the president encouraged the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

However, the outcome of the trial was never in doubt, as a two-thirds majority in the Senate was required to convict it.

Unlike previous impeachments, Trump’s trial took place in an election year and ended nine months before the Americans went to the polls in the presidential election.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney broke with his party to vote for President Trump’s conviction. Photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

State of the nation

The vote on Wednesday took place hours after the union’s final communication to Congress.

In his speech, which he called “the great American comeback” and a “blue collar boom”, he presented his economic success and claimed that he was building “the most prosperous and inclusive society in the world”.

However, the event was overshadowed by tensions between Mr. Trump and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. When the President entered the chamber shortly after 9 p.m., he was flooded with well-wishers and Republican members who climbed to shake hands. House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi seemed to offer her hand as he approached the podium, but Mr. Trump turned away when he handed her a copy of his speech. When he finished speaking 90 minutes later, she slowly and deliberately tore open her copy of the speech.

Mr. Trump used his speech to showcase his achievements in office without referring to the ongoing impeachment process, which should be completed on Wednesday. He also referred to the recent agreement on a revised NAFTA agreement – the North American trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada – and the signing of a “phase 1” agreement with China.

“China has been using the United States for decades. Now we have changed that, but at the same time we may have the best relationship we have ever had with China, including President Xi, ”he said. “They respect what we did because, frankly, they never really believed what they could do with what they did year after year, decade after decade.”

The speech also addressed issues such as criminal justice and national security, and outlined the government’s $ 2.2 trillion investment in the U.S. military. He claimed that the United States’ allies would now pay “their fair share” to NATO.

immigration

Not surprisingly, immigration was an issue, and Trump noted that 100 miles of his proposed border wall with Mexico had been completed and that more than 500 miles of the wall would be completed by early next year. As in previous years, Trump cited examples of illegal immigrants who had committed crimes in the United States and criticized “protection cities” and states like California that provide undocumented immigrants with protection. The United States should be a haven for law-abiding Americans, not criminal aliens, ”he said with Republican applause.

He accused the Democrats of attempting a “socialist takeover” of healthcare when he promised to fight the opioid crisis.

During his speech, he dealt with cultural issues such as religion, abortion and gun rights. Given the high number of conservative judges appointed during his presidency, he named the Supreme Court judges, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, who were present in the chamber.

He asked Congress to pass a law prohibiting late abortion. “Regardless of whether we are Republicans, Democrats or Independents, we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God,” he said.

He also claimed that American arms rights were “under siege” across our country. “As long as I’m president, I’ll always protect your second amendment to keep and carry weapons,” he said, a comment that triggered an outbreak of a viewer in the gallery who was then escorted out of the chamber

advertisement