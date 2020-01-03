advertisement

BAGHDAD – Iran pledged revenge after a US air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s most prominent military commander and architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.

Soleimani, a 62-year-old general who led the elite of Quds Force, was credited as the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The overnight attack, authorized by President Donald Trump, was a dramatic escalation in a “shadow war” in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, mainly Israel and Saudi Arabia.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strike was intended to thwart an “immediate attack” that would endanger Americans in the Middle East. Democratic critics said the Republican president had raised the risk of more violence in a dangerous region.

Pompeo, in interviews on Fox News and CNN, declined to discuss many details of the alleged threat, but said it was “an intelligence-based assessment” that issued the decision to target Soleimani.

In a tweet, Trump said Soleimani had “seriously killed or injured thousands of Americans over an extended period of time and that he was conspiring to kill many more,” but did not elaborate.

The attack also killed senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a Soleimani adviser.

Their deaths divided Iraq’s opinion. Many condemned the attacks, seeing Soleiman as a hero for his role in defeating the Islamic State. Others voiced approval, saying Soleimani and Muhandis had backed the use of deadly force against unarmed anti-government protesters last year and deployed militias they blame for many of Iraq’s social and economic problems.

However, many Iraqis criticized Washington for killing men on Iraqi soil and possibly plunging the country into a war.

The attack followed a sharp rise in US-US hostilities last week when pro-Iranian militants attacked the US embassy in Iraq following a US air strike on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.

The Iraqi prime minister said Friday’s attack on Washington had breached an agreement to keep US troops in his country.

Khamenei said a fierce revenge awaited the “criminals” who killed Soleiman and said his death would double the resistance against the United States and Israel. He called for three days of national mourning and appointed Soleiman’s deputy, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, to replace him as head of the Quds Force.

Iran called a Swiss envoy a second time to respond to an American message, Iranian state media said, hours after a Swiss diplomat handed over Washington’s communication on the killing.

U.S. officials said Soleimani was killed in a drone attack. Iran said he died in an attack on US helicopters.

Israel has put its military on high alert, and US allies in Europe, including Britain, France and Germany, have voiced concerns about escalating tensions. U.N.N Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for “maximum restriction”.

The US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq immediately. Dozens of US citizens working for foreign oil companies in the southern city of Basra were leaving the country. Iraqi officials said the evacuations will not affect production and exports.

Oil prices jumped more than $ 3 a barrel over concern over cuts in Middle Eastern supplies.

In Beirut, the US embassy urged Americans in Lebanon to be very vigilant, a security alert said on its website.

Trump’s critics called the operation reckless.

“President Trump just threw a dynamite stick in a box,” said former Vice President Joe Biden, a contender in this year’s US presidential election.

Chas Freeman, a retired US ambassador, said he can think of no other example of the United States openly killing a senior foreign government official during peacetime. “In peacetime? Never. That’s unprecedented,” Freeman said.

As leader of the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guard, Soleiman had a leading role in the fighting in Syria and Iraq.

For two decades, he was at the forefront of projecting the Islamic Republic’s military influence throughout the Middle East, gaining the status of celebrities at home and abroad.

President Hassan Rouhani said the assassination would bolster Iranian resistance to the United States, while the Revolutionary Guards said anti-US. forces would exact revenge on the entire Muslim world.

Hundreds of Iranians marched toward the Khamenei compound in Tehran to convey their condolences.

“I am not a pro-regime person, but I liked Soleimani. He was brave and loved Iran, I am very sorry for our loss,” said homeowner Mina Khosrozadeh in Tehran.

In his hometown of Soleiman, Kerman, people dressed in black gathered in front of his father’s house, weeping as they heard a recitation of verses from the Koran.

“Heroes never die. It can’t be true. Qassem Soleimani will always be alive, ”said Mohammad Reza Seraj, a teacher.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said the killings violated Iraq’s sovereignty and would lead to war.

Israel has long seen Soleiman as a major threat, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended US action. Israeli Army radio said the military was on alert.

Russia called the killing a “brief sight” step that would lead to escalations in the region.

Killed Quds Force commander forces, along with Lebanese Hezbollah paramilitary proxies in the Iraqi People’s Mobilization Force of Iranian-backed militias – rocket-armed militia-reinforced militias – have enough means to deploy responded.

In September, US officials blamed Iran for a missile and drone attack on Saudi energy giant Aramco’s oil plants. Washington has also blamed Tehran for attacks on Gulf shipping.

Iran has denied responsibility for the strikes, and has accused Washington of rapid warming by removing crippling sanctions on Iran’s main export, oil, in order to force Tehran to renegotiate a deal to freeze its nuclear activities.

Soleiman had survived several assassination attempts by Western, Israeli and Arab agencies over the past two decades.

The Quds Force, tasked with acting beyond Iran’s borders, highlighted support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as he looked closer to losing in the civil war since 2011 and also helped militants defeat the Islamic State in Iraq.

Soleiman became head of the force in 1998, after which he quietly strengthened Iran’s ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Syrian government and Shiite militia groups in Iraq.

