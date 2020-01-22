advertisement

The U.S. health authorities improved their travel warning for China on January 21 after confirming the first case of viral pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The patient is a 30-year-old man living in Snohomish, a county north of Seattle, Washington. In mid-January, he returned to Seattle after visiting Wuhan, where the virus first spread in December 2019. The Chinese authorities said the virus has claimed six lives so far.

advertisement

The man visited the doctor on January 19 after feeling uncomfortable. He is currently “very healthy” but is still isolated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On January 21, the agency raised its security level for travel to China from level one to level two on a three-level scale and warned travelers to take “increased precautions”. The third stage warned people to “avoid unnecessary travel”.

The CDC gave no details on how easily the disease can spread from one person to another, but noted that it tracks down anyone who has had close contact with the patient since he returned.

Increased concerns

The CDC announced on January 21 that it would conduct screening at two other airports, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, for passengers flying directly from Wuhan. The agency has also set up an emergency surgery center to coordinate the delivery of biological samples from suspect patients for laboratory testing and to ensure that the results are available the next day.

Such screening efforts have been performed for the first time since January 17 at three major international airports, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport. A total of 1,200 passengers have gone through the demonstrations so far. The authorities have not found anyone at these airports with the symptoms of viral pneumonia.

The disease is caused by a new type of coronavirus, a type of pathogen that causes diseases such as the common cold, SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

CDC officials said they worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Transportation to redirect passengers flying from Wuhan to the five airports currently searching for the disease.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said the agency is pursuing a “very aggressive public health strategy”.

She added that the agency is currently in “active talks” about vaccines and diagnostics for the Wuhan virus.

Global alarm

By January 21, in Wuhan, the number of patients with viral pneumonia in China was 319, including 270 in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital.

Other cases have been reported in nine other regions of the country. Infections were first reported in the cities of Tianjin and Chongqing, as well as in the provinces of Henan, Sichuan, Shandong and Zhejiang.

Wuhan’s health authorities have recently started to restrict vehicle entry and exit into the city. Tour groups are no longer allowed to organize trips to areas outside of Wuhan, while private vehicles are randomly inspected for livestock or wild animals, according to Chinese state media.

Taiwan also reported its first confirmed case on January 21, adding international cases from South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.

According to the Chinese adventure tour operator Young Pioneer Tours, North Korea plans to temporarily ban foreign tourists because of the worsening outbreak. The vast majority of tourists to North Korea come from China.

The tour operator told Reuters on January 21 that the North Korean government will block its borders until the viral disease is “well under control”.

The United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) has announced it will hold an emergency meeting on January 22nd to clarify how to respond to the outbreak.

The growing concern has spread to regional markets.

China’s onshore yuan fell 0.6 percent, the largest decrease since August 26, 2019, while airline and tour operator stocks fell across the region.

European stocks also declined, with luxury goods companies particularly affected by concerns over weaker Chinese consumer demand.

projections

Experts suspect that the actual outbreak situation is much worse.

A study by Gabriel Leung, dean of the Hong Kong University’s medical school, estimated that more than 1,300 people in Wuhan had already been infected, based on a statistical model extrapolated from international cases that were confirmed January 1-17 ,

The researchers said their model used a method similar to that of a study by the Imperial College of London on January 17, which found an estimate of around 1,700.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Follow Eva on Twitter: @EvaSailEast. (TagsToTranslate) CDC

advertisement