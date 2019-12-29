advertisement

WASHINGTON – The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, the White House national security adviser said Sunday. .

Washington has plenty of “tools in its toolkit” to answer any such tests, O’Brien said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”

“We will keep the judgment, but the United States will take action like we do in these situations,” he said. “If Kim Jong Un accepts this approach, we will be extremely disappointed and demonstrate that disappointment.”

advertisement

North Korea has urged Washington to offer a new initiative to reject differences over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program. He warned Washington this month that not meeting its expectations could result in an unwanted “Christmas gift.”

US military commanders have said that North Korea’s move could include testing a long-range missile – something North Korea has suspended, along with nuclear bomb tests, since 2017.

O’Brien said the United States and North Korea had open channels of communication but did not elaborate. He said Washington hoped North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would fulfill his commitments to eradicate the Korean Peninsula.

The United States was still the world’s leading military power and had tremendous economic power, O’Brien said. “There’s a lot of pressure we can bring,” he said.

North Korea has threatened a Christmas surprise, despite the fact that Trump and Kim have engaged in personal diplomacy over the years and have a good personal relationship, O’Brien said.

“So maybe he’s reconsidering it,” O’Brien added. “But we will have to wait and see. We will monitor it closely. It’s a situation that worries us, of course.”

Kim convened a meeting with senior ruling party officials Saturday to discuss important policy issues ahead of Kim’s end-of-year deadline for the United States, the state-run news agency said Sunday.

Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said meetings between the two leaders have produced “very little” in denuclearization.

“So what I want to see, I want to see is North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, make a full statement of his nuclear weapons program and make a real commitment to start dismantling it , “he said. “We haven’t seen any of that during the Trump administration.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Tom Brown)

advertisement